GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks dipped in early trade on Monday after disappointing earnings hit Wall Street, while the dollar hovered near six-months peaks against a basket of major currencies. * The U.S. dollar hovered near six-month highs against a basket of major currencies early on Monday, holding onto solid gains made last week as investors turned bearish on the euro. * Brent oil prices reversed early losses to climb more than $1 a barrel on Friday, as fighting in Ukraine and deteriorating relations between Russia and the United States ignited new fears of supply disruptions in the market. * U.S. Treasury debt prices jumped on Friday, with long maturities getting the largest lift from investors exiting drooping stock markets and positioning portfolios ahead of a Federal Reserve policymakers' meeting next week. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26126.75(down 0.55 pct) * NSE index 7790.45 (down 0.51 pct) * Rupee 60.10/11 per dlr (60.12/13) * 10-year bond yield 8.67 pct (8.65 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.89 pct (7.87 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.40 pct) * Call money 8.40/45 pct (9.00/10 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Tues: Markets closed for public holiday * Thurs: Infrastructure output data for June, Federal deficit data for Apr-June * Fri: India HSBC manufacturing PMI OVERNIGHT NEWS * Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd informed BSE the company entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on July 27, 2014 with Reliance CleanGen Ltd (RCL), a 100 percent subsidiary of Reliance Power Ltd for divestment of three Hydro Power Plants namely: Baspa-II, Vishnuprayag and Karcham Wangtoo. * India told the World Trade Organization on Friday it will only back a worldwide reform of customs rules, which some estimates say could add $1 trillion to the world economy, if its demands on food stockpiling rules are implemented in the same time frame. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 60.25 60.27 60.20 60.24-26 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 25* $20.90 mln Month-to-date** $2.20 bln Year-to-date** $12.16 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on July 25 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt July 24 $517.70 mln Month-to-date $2.97 bln Year-to-date $13.39 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 25 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 24 Foreign Banks 72.15 bln Public Sector Banks 45.33 bln Private Sector Banks -16.27 bln Mutual Funds -25.36 bln Others -5.23 bln Primary Dealers -26.07 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 08.00%, 2017 Interest Jul 28 400.00 (2 States) SDL 08.04%, 2017 Interest Jul 28 107.39 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Jul 28 50.33 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Jul 30 388.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Jul 30 388.50 (2 States) SDL 09.35%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 701.25 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.37%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 730.86 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.38%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 154.77 (2 States) SDL 09.40%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 896.59 (2 States) SDL 09.41%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 1411.50 (2 States) SDL 09.42%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 471.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.60%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 336.00 (CHATTISGARH) SDL 09.69%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 218.03 (JHARKHAND) 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 31 30000.00 ============================================================ For the full table of inflows, see: ============================================================ ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE T Bills 150 bln rupees July 30 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 23 bids for 101.40 billion rupees ($1.69 billion) at its three-day evening repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 330.26 bln rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.29 trln rupees. ($1 = 60.0450 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Gaurav Pai)