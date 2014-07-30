GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares were subdued while the dollar held steady
near an eight-month high against the euro on Wednesday, as
investors awaited key U.S. data as well as a U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting that some believe might result in a more hawkish
policy outlook.
* The U.S. dollar hovered at a six-month peak against a
basket of major currencies early on Wednesday, having pushed
higher as investors continued to give the euro a wide
berth.
* Brent crude ended slightly higher on Tuesday as new
sanctions on Russia looked set to worsen relations between
Moscow and the West, while U.S. prices slipped after a Kansas
refinery fire curbed demand for WTI crude.
* U.S. Treasuries prices increased on Tuesday after a new
sale of five-year notes saw solid demand, and the U.S. yield
curve flattened to five-year lows ahead of a busy data calendar
and Federal Reserve meeting statement.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 25991.23(down 0.52 pct)
* NSE index 7748.40 (down 0.54 pct)
* Rupee 60.1250/1350 per dlr (60.1025/1125)
* 10-year bond yield 8.71 pct (8.67 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.90 pct (7.89 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.40 pct)
* Call money 8.80/90 pct (8.40/45 pct)
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* U.S. Commerce Secretary speaks in Mumbai on Wednesday,
with the WTO fight likely to dominate her agenda. Any comments
on the WTO dispute and/or on various issues between the two
countries, including the push by the Modi government to open up
sectors such as insurance to foreign investors and India's more
controversial stance on drug prices will be watched.
* Thurs: Infrastructure output data for June, Federal
deficit data for Apr-June
* Fri: India HSBC manufacturing PMI
KEY DEALS:
* ICICI Bank is set to become the first issuer of senior
bonds after the Government formally allowed sales of the
securities on July 10 in the Union Budget. Last week, the lender
started soft-sounding its minimum Rs5bn (US$83m) 10-year senior
bond sale. The issue is likely to open for subscription on
Wednesday, sources said.
* Axis Bank, ING Vysya, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra and
Yes Bank are likely to follow ICICI in the coming weeks with
their senior bond sales. State-owned Andhra Bank and Indian Bank
are also seriously considering such sales, according to sources
aware of the matter.
* Tata Steel sold a jumbo unsecured US$1.5bn dual-tranche
bond of 5.5-year and 10-year bonds, Greenko Group sold a US$550m
five-year non-call three bond supported by an unusual structure
and Global Cloud Exchange sold a five-year non-call two US$350m
bond secured by its offshore assets.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Flipkart, India's largest e-tailer, said on Tuesday it
raised a fresh round of funding worth $1 billion as it tries to
aggressively scale up after Amazon.com Inc's rapid
expansion in the country has heated up
competition.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click
Open High Low Close Volume
60.30 60.47 60.33 60.40-43 N/A
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
July 28* $12.48 mln
Month-to-date** $2.22 bln
Year-to-date** $12.18 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
July 28 on SEBI website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
July 27 $491.43 mln
Month-to-date $3.46 bln
Year-to-date $13.88 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 29
on NSDL website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
July 24
Foreign Banks 5.12 bln
Public Sector Banks 23.84 bln
Private Sector Banks -6.95 bln
Mutual Funds -18.15 bln
Others 3.72 bln
Primary Dealers - 7.58 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
INFLOWS
============================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
============================================================
SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Jul 30 388.00
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Jul 30 388.50
(2 States)
SDL 09.35%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 701.25
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 09.37%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 730.86
(GUJARAT)
SDL 09.38%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 154.77
(2 States)
SDL 09.40%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 896.59
(2 States)
SDL 09.41%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 1411.50
(2 States)
SDL 09.42%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 471.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.60%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 336.00
(CHATTISGARH)
SDL 09.69%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 218.03
(JHARKHAND)
182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 31 30000.00
============================================================
For the full table of inflows, see:
============================================================
ISSUANCES
DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE
T Bills 150 bln rupees July 30
Long dated debt 140 bln rupees August 1
LIQUIDITY
*India cbank says to conduct 7-day term repo auction for 200
billion rupees on July 30.
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all
58 bids for 207.13 billion rupees ($3.45 billion) at its two-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 270.58 bln
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI falls to 3.25 trln
rupees.
($1 = 60.1150 Indian Rupees)
(Compiled by Gaurav Pai)