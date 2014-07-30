GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares were subdued while the dollar held steady near an eight-month high against the euro on Wednesday, as investors awaited key U.S. data as well as a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that some believe might result in a more hawkish policy outlook. * The U.S. dollar hovered at a six-month peak against a basket of major currencies early on Wednesday, having pushed higher as investors continued to give the euro a wide berth. * Brent crude ended slightly higher on Tuesday as new sanctions on Russia looked set to worsen relations between Moscow and the West, while U.S. prices slipped after a Kansas refinery fire curbed demand for WTI crude. * U.S. Treasuries prices increased on Tuesday after a new sale of five-year notes saw solid demand, and the U.S. yield curve flattened to five-year lows ahead of a busy data calendar and Federal Reserve meeting statement. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25991.23(down 0.52 pct) * NSE index 7748.40 (down 0.54 pct) * Rupee 60.1250/1350 per dlr (60.1025/1125) * 10-year bond yield 8.71 pct (8.67 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.90 pct (7.89 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.40 pct) * Call money 8.80/90 pct (8.40/45 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * U.S. Commerce Secretary speaks in Mumbai on Wednesday, with the WTO fight likely to dominate her agenda. Any comments on the WTO dispute and/or on various issues between the two countries, including the push by the Modi government to open up sectors such as insurance to foreign investors and India's more controversial stance on drug prices will be watched. * Thurs: Infrastructure output data for June, Federal deficit data for Apr-June * Fri: India HSBC manufacturing PMI KEY DEALS: * ICICI Bank is set to become the first issuer of senior bonds after the Government formally allowed sales of the securities on July 10 in the Union Budget. Last week, the lender started soft-sounding its minimum Rs5bn (US$83m) 10-year senior bond sale. The issue is likely to open for subscription on Wednesday, sources said. * Axis Bank, ING Vysya, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra and Yes Bank are likely to follow ICICI in the coming weeks with their senior bond sales. State-owned Andhra Bank and Indian Bank are also seriously considering such sales, according to sources aware of the matter. * Tata Steel sold a jumbo unsecured US$1.5bn dual-tranche bond of 5.5-year and 10-year bonds, Greenko Group sold a US$550m five-year non-call three bond supported by an unusual structure and Global Cloud Exchange sold a five-year non-call two US$350m bond secured by its offshore assets. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Flipkart, India's largest e-tailer, said on Tuesday it raised a fresh round of funding worth $1 billion as it tries to aggressively scale up after Amazon.com Inc's rapid expansion in the country has heated up competition. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 60.30 60.47 60.33 60.40-43 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 28* $12.48 mln Month-to-date** $2.22 bln Year-to-date** $12.18 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on July 28 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt July 27 $491.43 mln Month-to-date $3.46 bln Year-to-date $13.88 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 29 on NSDL website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 24 Foreign Banks 5.12 bln Public Sector Banks 23.84 bln Private Sector Banks -6.95 bln Mutual Funds -18.15 bln Others 3.72 bln Primary Dealers - 7.58 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Jul 30 388.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Jul 30 388.50 (2 States) SDL 09.35%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 701.25 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.37%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 730.86 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.38%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 154.77 (2 States) SDL 09.40%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 896.59 (2 States) SDL 09.41%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 1411.50 (2 States) SDL 09.42%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 471.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.60%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 336.00 (CHATTISGARH) SDL 09.69%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 218.03 (JHARKHAND) 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 31 30000.00 ============================================================ For the full table of inflows, see: ============================================================ ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE T Bills 150 bln rupees July 30 Long dated debt 140 bln rupees August 1 LIQUIDITY *India cbank says to conduct 7-day term repo auction for 200 billion rupees on July 30. * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 58 bids for 207.13 billion rupees ($3.45 billion) at its two-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 270.58 bln rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI falls to 3.25 trln rupees. ($1 = 60.1150 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Gaurav Pai)