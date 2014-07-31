GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The dollar stayed strong and U.S. bond yields held firm on Thursday after data showed solid U.S. economic growth, even as the Federal Reserve repeated its message that it is in no hurry to raise interest rates. * The U.S. dollar held below a 10-month peak against a basket of major currencies early on Thursday, having soared at first on upbeat growth data only to have a dovish Federal Reserve take some steam out of the rally. * Oil prices tumbled on Wednesday, with Brent leading the decline weakened by excess supplies in Europe and Asia while U.S. crude followed suit despite a larger-than-expected drop in nationwide stockpiles. * U.S. Treasuries yields surged on Wednesday and two- and three-year note yields rose to their highest in three years after data showed solid U.S. economic growth, though the Federal Reserve said it is in no rush to raise interest rates. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26087.42(up 0.37 pct) * NSE index 7791.40 (up 0.55 pct) * Rupee 60.06/07 per dlr (60.1250/1350) * 10-year bond yield 8.73 pct (8.71 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.90 pct (7.90 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.39 pct (8.40 pct) * Call money 7.00/05 pct (8.80/90 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker will attend the 5th U.S.-India Strategic Dialogue and will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. * India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will hold a press briefing on Thursday at about 13.30 IST (8.00 GMT) after his first meeting with chiefs of state-run banks. * India-Federal fiscal deficit data for April-June * India infrastructure output data for June. * Fri: India HSBC manufacturing PMI KEY DEALS: * State-owned Bank of India's Basel III-compliant perpetual non-call 10-year bond sale has attracted a surprisingly wide variety of investors who bid a total of Rs29.36bn (US$488m) for a deal with an initial size of Rs12.5bn. * Intime Properties, a joint venture of K Raheja Corp and Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corp, has sold a Rs3.4bn bond backed by commercial lease receivables. * State-owned Power Finance Corp plans to raise Rs20bn from a two-year bond sale paying a coupon of 9.16 pct. * LIC Housing Finance is also selling two-year bonds at 9.30% via Axis Bank. The bonds are also rated AAA by Crisil. The issue is targeted to be settled by August 5/6. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Up to 150 people are feared buried in a landslide triggered by heavy rain in western India on Wednesday. Rescue operations are on. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 60.38 60.70 60.35 60.59-61 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 30* -$63.55 mln Month-to-date** $2.24 bln Year-to-date** $12.20 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on July 30 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt July 29 $304.8 mln Month-to-date $3.77 bln Year-to-date $14.19 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 30 on NSDL website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 30 Foreign Banks -7.48 bln Public Sector Banks 23.62 bln Private Sector Banks 2.03 bln Mutual Funds -13.25 bln Others -3.21 bln Primary Dealers - 1.33 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 31 30000.00 ============================================================ For the full table of inflows, see: ============================================================ ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE Long dated debt 140 bln rupees August 1 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 56 bids for 207.92 billion rupees ($3.46 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * The Reserve Bank of India allots 200.03 bln rupees at 7-day term repo auction; gets bids worth 364.80 bln rupees. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 304.96 bln rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 3.28 trln rupees. ($1 = 60.0600 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Gaurav Pai)