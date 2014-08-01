GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares pared losses on Friday as data showing a surprisingly strong pick up in Chinese manufacturing helped take some of the sting out of a slump on Wall Street. * Dollar bulls took a breather early on Friday ahead of a closely watched jobs report that has the potential to make or break a rally that saw the greenback post its best monthly performance in over a year. * U.S. crude oil tumbled more than $2 on Thursday, going below $98 a barrel, hitting the lowest level since March on news of a potentially lengthy shutdown at a Kansas oil refinery, while Brent also slipped amid signs of robust OPEC oil production. * Most U.S. Treasuries were steady on Thursday, overcoming earlier price losses, as investors sought out lower risk debt for month-end rebalancing. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25894.97(down 0.74 pct) * NSE index 7721.30 (down 0.9 pct) * Rupee 60.55/56 per dlr (60.06/07) * 10-year bond yield 8.72 pct (8.73 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.89 pct (7.90 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.37 pct (8.39 pct) * Call money 7.95/8.05 (7.00/05 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Auto are among other automakers who will individually report their auto sales numbers for the month of June. * India's Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) meets on Friday at 3 p.m. * India HSBC manufacturing PMI * India-Foreign reserves KEY DEALS: * Tata Steel has refinanced a jumbo 228-billion-rupee ($3.76 billion) project finance loan, sealed only in May last year, with a corporate loan of the same size and maturity. The new loan, signed on July 10 via 19 lenders, pays a tighter spread than the previous PF loan. That loan had 21 lenders. * Reliance Utilities and Power priced a 20-billion-rupee ($330 million) 10-year sale via Yes Bank. The bonds, rated AAA by Care and Crisil, pay a coupon of 9.75 percent. * Avenue Supermarts, owner of the popular D-Mart departmental stores, has priced 900 million rupees of five-year bonds at 10.40%. HDFC Bank is the arranger. * UltraTech Cement has priced 2 billion rupees of two-year bonds via HSBC. The bonds pay a coupon of 8.90%. * State-owned Andhra Bank is marketing its 10-billion-rupee seven-year bonds at 9.10%. The bonds are rated AA+ by Care and Crisil. * IDFC is planning a 10-year sale at an annualised coupon of 9.30%. The bonds are rated AAA by Care and Icra. * ICICI Bank has started settling its minimum 5-billion-rupee 10-year sale from today. The bonds will be allotted by next week. The bonds, rated AAA, pay a semi-annual coupon of 9.15%. OVERNIGHT NEWS * The World Trade Organization failed on Thursday to reach a global deal to standardise customs rules, which would have been the first global trade reform in two decades but was blocked by India's demands for concessions on agricultural stockpiling. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 60.77 61.23 60.80 61.20-23 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 31* -$273.30 mln Month-to-date** $2.19 bln Year-to-date** $12.15 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on July 31 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt July 30 $60.06 mln Month-to-date $3.83 bln Year-to-date $14.25 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 31 on NSDL website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 31 Foreign Banks -2.23 bln Public Sector Banks 11.48 bln Private Sector Banks 7.95 bln Mutual Funds -10.65 bln Others 0.541 bln Primary Dealers - 11.551 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 31 30000.00 ============================================================ For the full table of inflows, see: ============================================================ ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE Long dated debt 140 bln rupees August 1 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 43 bids for 180.61 billion rupees ($3 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 295.76 rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 3.35 trln rupees. ($1 = 60.5500 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Gaurav Pai)