GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares pared losses on Friday as data showing a
surprisingly strong pick up in Chinese manufacturing helped take
some of the sting out of a slump on Wall Street.
* Dollar bulls took a breather early on Friday ahead of a
closely watched jobs report that has the potential to make or
break a rally that saw the greenback post its best monthly
performance in over a year.
* U.S. crude oil tumbled more than $2 on Thursday, going
below $98 a barrel, hitting the lowest level since March on news
of a potentially lengthy shutdown at a Kansas oil refinery,
while Brent also slipped amid signs of robust OPEC oil
production.
* Most U.S. Treasuries were steady on Thursday, overcoming
earlier price losses, as investors sought out lower risk debt
for month-end rebalancing.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 25894.97(down 0.74 pct)
* NSE index 7721.30 (down 0.9 pct)
* Rupee 60.55/56 per dlr (60.06/07)
* 10-year bond yield 8.72 pct (8.73 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.89 pct (7.90 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.37 pct (8.39 pct)
* Call money 7.95/8.05 (7.00/05 pct)
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj
Auto are among other automakers who will individually report
their auto sales numbers for the month of June.
* India's Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) meets
on Friday at 3 p.m.
* India HSBC manufacturing PMI
* India-Foreign reserves
KEY DEALS:
* Tata Steel has refinanced a jumbo 228-billion-rupee
($3.76 billion) project finance loan, sealed only in May last
year, with a corporate loan of the same size and maturity. The
new loan, signed on July 10 via 19 lenders, pays a tighter
spread than the previous PF loan. That loan had 21 lenders.
* Reliance Utilities and Power priced a 20-billion-rupee
($330 million) 10-year sale via Yes Bank. The bonds, rated AAA
by Care and Crisil, pay a coupon of 9.75 percent.
* Avenue Supermarts, owner of the popular D-Mart
departmental stores, has priced 900 million rupees of five-year
bonds at 10.40%. HDFC Bank is the arranger.
* UltraTech Cement has priced 2 billion rupees of two-year
bonds via HSBC. The bonds pay a coupon of 8.90%.
* State-owned Andhra Bank is marketing its 10-billion-rupee
seven-year bonds at 9.10%. The bonds are rated AA+ by Care and
Crisil.
* IDFC is planning a 10-year sale at an annualised coupon of
9.30%. The bonds are rated AAA by Care and Icra.
* ICICI Bank has started settling its minimum
5-billion-rupee 10-year sale from today. The bonds will be
allotted by next week. The bonds, rated AAA, pay a semi-annual
coupon of 9.15%.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* The World Trade Organization failed on Thursday to reach
a global deal to standardise customs rules, which would have
been the first global trade reform in two decades but was
blocked by India's demands for concessions on agricultural
stockpiling.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click
Open High Low Close Volume
60.77 61.23 60.80 61.20-23 N/A
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
July 31* -$273.30 mln
Month-to-date** $2.19 bln
Year-to-date** $12.15 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
July 31 on SEBI website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
July 30 $60.06 mln
Month-to-date $3.83 bln
Year-to-date $14.25 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 31
on NSDL website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
July 31
Foreign Banks -2.23 bln
Public Sector Banks 11.48 bln
Private Sector Banks 7.95 bln
Mutual Funds -10.65 bln
Others 0.541 bln
Primary Dealers - 11.551 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
INFLOWS
============================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 31 30000.00
============================================================
For the full table of inflows, see:
============================================================
ISSUANCES
DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE
Long dated debt 140 bln rupees August 1
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted
all 43 bids for 180.61 billion rupees ($3 billion) at its
one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into
the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 295.76 rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 3.35 trln
rupees.
($1 = 60.5500 Indian Rupees)
(Compiled by Gaurav Pai)