GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Steep weekly falls on Wall Street pressured Asian shares on Monday, as concerns over geopolitical tensions and Argentina's debt default eclipsed U.S. economic data that argued against an earlier start to the Federal Reserve's rate-tightening cycle. * The U.S. dollar got off to a quiet start on Monday, having suffered its biggest one-day fall in nearly a month after a batch of economic data led markets to temper expectations for the start of the Federal Reserve's rate-tightening cycle. * Brent and U.S. crude futures tumbled on Friday to the lowest settlement prices in months, as oversupply in the Atlantic basin and low demand outweighed worries over political tensions in the Middle East, North Africa and Ukraine. * U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Friday after jobs data eased concerns about rising wage inflation, and reduced expectations that the Federal Reserve may act sooner than some had anticipated to increase interest rates. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,480.84 (down 1.60 pct) * NSE index 7,602.60 (down 1.54 pct) * Rupee 61.18/19 per dlr (60.55/56) * 10-year bond yield 8.52 pct (8.50 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.90 pct (7.89 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.37 pct (8.37 pct) * Call money 7.10/7.15 pct (7.95/8.05 pct) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 61.35 61.63 61.20 61.20-22 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Aug 1* -$175.32 mln Month-to-date** (July) $2.19 bln Year-to-date** $11.90 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Aug 1 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt July 31 $10.21 mln Month-to-date (July) $3.83 bln Year-to-date $14.26 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug 1 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 1 Foreign Banks -14.46 bln Public Sector Banks 25.41 bln Private Sector Banks 5.61 bln Mutual Funds 7.35 bln Others 9.65 bln Primary Dealers -33.57 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.31%, 2020 Interest Aug 04 332.40 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Aug 04 1180.40 (4 States) SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Aug 04 625.50 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Aug 04 502.20 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Aug 04 827.97 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Aug 04 404.25 (ASSAM) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Aug 04 210.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Aug 04 79.34 (SIKKIM) SDL 07.32%, 2015 Interest Aug 05 91.50 (KERALA) SDL 07.95%, 2017 Interest Aug 05 79.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.95%, 2019 Interest Aug 05 596.25 (2 States) SDL 07.99%, 2019 Interest Aug 05 799.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.01%, 2019 Interest Aug 05 190.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.02%, 2019 Interest Aug 05 802.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest Aug 05 602.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) =========================================================== For the full table of inflows, see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE Tbills 150 bln rupees Aug. 6 LIQUIDITY * India's central bank said on Friday it accepted all 46 bids for 153.79 billion rupees ($2.53 billion) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 244.23 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.37 trln rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)