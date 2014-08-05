GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks slipped on Tuesday after a survey showed China's services sector growth fell to a record low, pouring cold water on the positive market mood following upbeat U.S. earnings and relief over Portugal's rescue of its largest bank. * The U.S. dollar was stuck below a 10-1/2 month peak against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday, having lapsed into uneventful trade in the usual post-payrolls data lull. * Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic climbed on Monday, as investors shifted their attention from worries about swelling supplies to concerns about ongoing violence in Libya and other global hotspots. * U.S. Treasuries prices edged up on Monday amid receding investor worries over an earlier-than-expected interest-rate hike by Federal Reserve policymakers. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,723.16 (up 0.95 pct) * NSE index 7,683.65 (up 1.07 pct) * Rupee 60.93/94 per dlr (61.18/19) * 10-year bond yield 8.50 pct (8.52 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.89 pct (7.90 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.33 pct (8.37 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.05 pct (7.10/7.15 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India central bank to release monetary policy review at 11 a.m. * RBI Governor press conference at 11:10 a.m. * India services PMI to be released at 10:30 a.m. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank is expected to keep interest rates steady while adopting tougher rhetoric on inflation at a policy review on Tuesday due to growing concerns that disappointing monsoon rains will lead to a surge in food prices. KEY DEALS * Bharat Aluminium Co is returning to the market after a year with a 5 billion rupees (US$81.8 million) three-year bond sale paying a coupon of 10.20 percent. The bonds are rated AA by Crisil. (IFR) * State-owned Rural Electrification Corp is likely to announce its bond sale this week. (IFR) * Bankers also expect Kotak Mahindra to launch its senior bond sale soon. Kotak is likely to target a 10-year sale, while REC may issue five-year bonds. Crisil and Care have rated REC's bonds at Triple A. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 61.42 61.45 61.28 61.29-31 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Aug 4* $61.10 mln Month-to-date** $433.46 mln Year-to-date** $11.72 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Aug 4 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt Aug 1 $267.47 mln Month-to-date $257.26 bln Year-to-date $13.99 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug 4 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 4 Foreign Banks -15.21 bln Public Sector Banks 12.91 bln Private Sector Banks 14.45 bln Mutual Funds -5.64 bln Others 2.41 bln Primary Dealers -8.94 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.32%, 2015 Interest Aug 05 91.50 (KERALA) SDL 07.95%, 2017 Interest Aug 05 79.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.95%, 2019 Interest Aug 05 596.25 (2 States) SDL 07.99%, 2019 Interest Aug 05 799.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.01%, 2019 Interest Aug 05 190.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.02%, 2019 Interest Aug 05 802.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest Aug 05 602.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) =========================================================== For the full table of inflows, see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE Tbills 150 bln rupees Aug. 6 Dated bonds 140 bln rupees Aug. 8 LIQUIDITY * India's central bank said on Monday it accepted all 34 bids for 100.05 billion rupees ($2.53 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 155.12 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.30 trln rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)