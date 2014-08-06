GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks fell broadly on Wednesday while the U.S. dollar held firm after a slump on Wall Street and tensions over Ukraine instilled a mood of risk aversion across markets. * The dollar held near an 11-month high against a basket of major currencies early on Wednesday, having got a second wind after upbeat U.S. data bolstered expectations of solid economic growth in the third quarter. * Oil prices tumbled on Tuesday, with Brent crude falling to a nine-month low as ample supplies in Europe and North America outweighed fears that violence in the Middle East and North Africa could disrupt production. * U.S. Treasuries' prices jumped on Tuesday as Wall Street equities sold off and growing worries over Ukraine and other issues spurred safe-haven buying of American debt. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,908.01 (up 0.72 pct) * NSE index 7,746.55 (up 0.82 pct) * Rupee 60.8450/8550 per dlr (60.93/94) * 10-year bond yield 8.83 pct (8.73 pct) * New 10-year bond yield 8.61 pct (8.50 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.02 pct (7.89 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.43 pct (8.33 pct) * Call money 7.25/7.30 pct (7.00/7.05 pct) KEY FACTORS TO WATCH * Reserve Bank of India Governor Rajan is due to speak to analysts a day after the central bank kept interest rates steady but voiced a commitment to bring down consumer inflation. The call starts at 10:30 a.m. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 61.07 61.50 61.17 61.39-41 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Aug 5* $8.68 mln Month-to-date** -$363.48 mln Year-to-date** $11.79 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Aug 5 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt Aug 4 -$182.89 mln Month-to-date -$440.15 bln Year-to-date $13.81 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug 5 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 5 Foreign Banks -29.19 bln Public Sector Banks 34.81 bln Private Sector Banks 11.89 bln Mutual Funds -7.10 bln Others 3.74 bln Primary Dealers -14.15 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.24%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 236.74 (3 States) SDL 07.26%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 435.60 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.27%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 834.23 (2 States) SDL 07.29%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 364.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 246.81 (HARYANA) SDL 08.67%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 1127.10 (2 States) SDL 08.68%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 434.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.69%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 217.25 (BIHAR) SDL 08.71%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 217.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.72%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 1090.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 11.43% 2015 Interest Aug 07 4117.26 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 07 145000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 07 51453.00 =========================================================== For the full table of inflows, see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE Tbills 150 bln rupees Aug. 6 Dated bonds 140 bln rupees Aug. 8 LIQUIDITY * India's central bank said on Tuesday it accepted all 5 bids for 14.97 billion rupees ($245.89 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 119.46 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.29 trln rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)