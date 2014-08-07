GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian share markets got off to a cautious start on Thursday, with Japanese stocks pulling further away from six-week lows as a Russian troop build-up on the border with Ukraine sapped risk-appetite and pushed global bond prices higher. * The euro nursed broad losses early on Thursday after a batch of disappointing data from Italy and Germany soured sentiment for the currency just hours ahead of a policy review by the European Central Bank. * Oil prices fell on Wednesday as abundant supplies in the United States drove the U.S. contract to its lowest close in six months, while Brent prices floundered near nine-month lows. * U.S. Treasuries prices got a strong lift on Wednesday from rising tensions over Ukraine that stung global financial markets but they ended with just modest gains as Wall Street steadied after a selloff. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,665.27 (down 0.94 pct) * NSE index 7,672.05 (down 0.96 pct) * Rupee 61.4950/5050 per dlr (60.8450/8550) * 10-year bond yield 8.87 pct (8.83 pct) * New 10-year bond yield 8.64 pct (8.61 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.11 pct (8.02 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.50 pct (8.43 pct) * Call money 8.95/9.00 pct (7.25/7.30 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's cabinet approved a plan on Wednesday to raise the amount of foreign direct investment allowed in its defence and railways industries, part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to attract more foreign cash and revive the economy. * India's central bank governor Raghuram Rajan says global markets are at risk of a "crash" should investors start bailing out of risky assets created by the loose monetary policies of developed economies. KEY DEALS * State-run Konkan Railway Corp is planning a 1.1 billion rupees 10-year bond sale soon. The company has invited bids for the sale on Friday. The issue will open next week. Care and Crisil have assigned AAA (SO) rating to the bonds. (IFR) * Hindustan Organic Chemical is also planning a 1.5 billion rupees three-year sale. Bids for the sale are due on Thursday. The Triple A rated bonds are guaranteed by the government. The sale will remain open between August 12 and 16. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 61.64 61.93 61.54 61.56-59 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Aug 6* $46.28 mln Month-to-date** -$361.54 mln Year-to-date** $11.79 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Aug 6 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt Aug 5 $13.56 mln Month-to-date -$426.59 bln Year-to-date $13.82 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug 6 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 6 Foreign Banks -24.38 bln Public Sector Banks 24.01 bln Private Sector Banks 4.02 bln Mutual Funds 4.65 bln Others 0.95 bln Primary Dealers -9.26 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== 11.43% 2015 Interest Aug 07 4117.26 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 07 145000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 07 51453.00 =========================================================== For the full table of inflows, see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE Dated bonds 140 bln rupees Aug. 8 LIQUIDITY * India's central bank said on Wednesday it accepted all 32 bids for 99.71 billion rupees ($1.63 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 95.46 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.35 trln rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)