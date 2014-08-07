GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian share markets got off to a cautious start on
Thursday, with Japanese stocks pulling further away from
six-week lows as a Russian troop build-up on the border with
Ukraine sapped risk-appetite and pushed global bond prices
higher.
* The euro nursed broad losses early on Thursday after a
batch of disappointing data from Italy and Germany soured
sentiment for the currency just hours ahead of a policy review
by the European Central Bank.
* Oil prices fell on Wednesday as abundant supplies in the
United States drove the U.S. contract to its lowest close in six
months, while Brent prices floundered near nine-month lows.
* U.S. Treasuries prices got a strong lift on Wednesday from
rising tensions over Ukraine that stung global financial markets
but they ended with just modest gains as Wall Street steadied
after a selloff.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 25,665.27 (down 0.94 pct)
* NSE index 7,672.05 (down 0.96 pct)
* Rupee 61.4950/5050 per dlr (60.8450/8550)
* 10-year bond yield 8.87 pct (8.83 pct)
* New 10-year bond yield 8.64 pct (8.61 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.11 pct (8.02 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.50 pct (8.43 pct)
* Call money 8.95/9.00 pct (7.25/7.30 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's cabinet approved a plan on Wednesday to raise the
amount of foreign direct investment allowed in its defence and
railways industries, part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
efforts to attract more foreign cash and revive the economy.
* India's central bank governor Raghuram Rajan says global
markets are at risk of a "crash" should investors start bailing
out of risky assets created by the loose monetary policies of
developed economies.
KEY DEALS
* State-run Konkan Railway Corp is planning a 1.1 billion
rupees 10-year bond sale soon. The company has invited bids for
the sale on Friday. The issue will open next week. Care and
Crisil have assigned AAA (SO) rating to the bonds. (IFR)
* Hindustan Organic Chemical is also planning a 1.5 billion
rupees three-year sale. Bids for the sale are due on Thursday.
The Triple A rated bonds are guaranteed by the government. The
sale will remain open between August 12 and 16. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Open High Low Close Volume
61.64 61.93 61.54 61.56-59 N/A
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Aug 6* $46.28 mln
Month-to-date** -$361.54 mln
Year-to-date** $11.79 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Aug 6 on SEBI website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
Aug 5 $13.56 mln
Month-to-date -$426.59 bln
Year-to-date $13.82 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug 6
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Aug 6
Foreign Banks -24.38 bln
Public Sector Banks 24.01 bln
Private Sector Banks 4.02 bln
Mutual Funds 4.65 bln
Others 0.95 bln
Primary Dealers -9.26 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
INFLOWS
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
11.43% 2015 Interest Aug 07 4117.26
91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 07 145000.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 07 51453.00
For the full table of inflows, see:
ISSUANCES
DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE
Dated bonds 140 bln rupees Aug. 8
LIQUIDITY
* India's central bank said on Wednesday it accepted all 32
bids for 99.71 billion rupees ($1.63 billion) at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 95.46 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.35 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)