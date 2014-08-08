GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares tumbled on Friday as investors sought out safe-haven assets on growing fears that conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East could sap global growth, extending losses after U.S. President Obama said he had authorized air strikes in Iraq. * The euro was on the backfoot early on Friday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi struck a cautious note on the euro zone economy, while lower debt yields pressured the dollar against the yen. * Crude oil prices rebounded on Thursday after reports the United States was considering airstrikes on advancing Islamic militants in Iraq revived concerns about supply disruptions from OPEC's No. 2 oil producer. * The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit a 14-month low as news that President Barack Obama had authorised air strikes in Iraq added to already simmering geopolitical tensions and fanned demand for safe haven assets. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,589.01 (down 0.30 pct) * NSE index 7,649.25 (down 0.30 pct) * Rupee 61.22/23 per dlr (61.4950/5050) * 10-year bond yield 8.85 pct (8.87 pct) * New 10-year bond yield 8.63 pct (8.64 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.14 pct (8.11 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.50 pct (8.50 pct) * Call money 7.50/7.60 pct (8.95/9.00 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India foreign exchange reserves and bank credit data to be released at 5 p.m. (1130 GMT). OVERNIGHT NEWS * It's been more than a month since Nirmala bought fresh tomatoes. A fourfold rise in prices since early June has made the essential ingredient in Indian curries and sauces a luxury she can no longer afford. * The outlook for the second half of India's four-month monsoon has improved after some above-average rainfall that is also expected to spill over into next week, weather experts said on Thursday. * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it would tweak the metholodogy for computing the daily rupee reference rate from Sept. 1, accepting the recommendations issued by a central bank committee on changes to various financial benchmarks. KEY DEALS * Bharti Airtel Ltd, India's top mobile phone carrier, on Thursday raised about 21.40 billion rupees ($349.6 million) from a share sale in its unit Bharti Infratel Ltd to comply with a rule that requires listed companies to have a minimum 25 percent public shareholding. * State-owned Rural Electrification Corp raised 16.5 billion rupees (US$269.4 million) from two-year bonds on Thursday. The bonds will pay a coupon of 9.27 percent. (IFR) *Kotak Mahindra raised 1 billion rupees from its senior bonds sale. The self-driven deal pays a coupon of 9.36 percent. Crisil and India Ratings and Research have assigned Triple A rating to a 3 billion rupees senior bond sale. (IFR) * STCI Finance sold 2 billion rupees worth of five-year bonds at 9.89 percent. The bonds, rated Double A by Care and Icra, are arranged by I-Sec PD. (IFR). USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 61.72 61.88 61.66 61.86-89 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Aug 7* -$11.94 mln Month-to-date** -$308.88 mln Year-to-date** $11.84 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Aug 7 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt Aug 6 -$271.13 mln Month-to-date -$697.72 bln Year-to-date $13.55 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug 7 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 7 Foreign Banks 1.18 bln Public Sector Banks 8.64 bln Private Sector Banks -1.25 bln Mutual Funds -11.85 bln Others -0.22 bln Primary Dealers 3.50 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.68%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 108.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 1520.75 (3 States) SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 1088.75 (2 States) SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 69.84 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 333.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 245.03 (HARYANA) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 2809.80 (6 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 580.45 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 112.13 (NAGALAND) 10.03% 2019 Interest Aug 09 3009.00 =========================================================== For the full table of inflows, see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE Dated bonds 140 bln rupees Aug. 8 LIQUIDITY * India's central bank said on Thursday it accepted all 50 bids for 201.45 billion rupees ($3.28 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 167.46 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.28 trln rupees. 