GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Asian stocks rose on Monday after Wall Street rallied on an easing of tensions in Ukraine, although conflicts in other geopolitical hotspots such as Iraq limited gains.

* The yen nursed losses early on Monday after coming under pressure late last week as a slight easing of geopolitical tensions dampened demand for the safe-haven Japanese currency.

* Brent crude oil fell toward $105 a barrel on Friday, following U.S. air strikes in Iraq that analysts said might lower the risk of oil supply disruptions from OPEC's second-largest producer, while U.S. crude found support from a rebounding stock market.

* U.S. Treasuries yields on Friday hit 14-month lows on anxious buying driven by American airstrikes against Islamist militants in Iraq before U.S. debt prices eased on news that Russia was winding up military exercises near the Ukraine border.

LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE

* BSE index 25329.14 (down 1.02 pct)

* NSE index 7568.55 (down 1.06 pct)

* Rupee 61.14/15 per dlr (61.22/23)

* 10-year bond yield 8.85 pct (8.85 pct)

* New 10-year bond yield 8.64 pct (8.63 pct)

* 5-year OIS rate 8.13 pct (8.14 pct)

* 1-year OIS rate 8.49 pct (8.50 pct)

* Call money 8.35/8.40 pct (7.50/7.60 pct)

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Mon-Thu: Q1 External debt and July imports/ exports/trade

deficit (there is no fixed date)

* Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan to give a speech on financial sector reforms at 6 pm India time

* RBI Deputy Governor H R Khan to speak on public policy and management at Indian Institute of Management in Bangalore. Time: 11:15am.

OVERNIGHT NEWS

* India's central bank said on Sunday its board has approved the transfer of a surplus profit of 526.79 billion rupees ($8.62 billion) to the government for the year ended June 2014.

* The Reserve Bank of India, which wants to bring retail inflation down to 6 percent, on Sunday received conditional support for this target from Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who is putting emphasis on stronger economic growth.

* India's central bank has started preliminary discussions with the finance ministry on monetary policy framework, which includes targeting consumer price index-based inflation, its governor Raghuram Rajan on Sunday said.

KEY DEALS

* The Indian Government has received bids from 14 banks for its 5 percent stake sale in Oil and Natural Gas Corp. The stake is worth 171 billion rupees (US$2.8bn), based on the Aug. 7 close of 400.05 rupees.

* Tata Motors has priced a Rs3bn (US$48.9m) 10-year bond to yield 9.81%, sources familiar with the transaction said. Deutsche Bank is the sole lead on the privately placed transaction.

* Kotak Mahindra Bank's board today approved issuance of Rs50bn of debt in offshore and onshore bond markets. The issuance will be subject to shareholders' approval.

USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click

Open High Low Close Volume

61.76 61.60 61.46 61.47-50 N/A

FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)

Aug 8* -$82.47 mln

Month-to-date** -$10.1 mln

Year-to-date** 12.16 bln

* Provisional NSE data

** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Aug 8 on SEBI website.

FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt

Aug 7 -$-113.83 mln

Month-to-date -$811.55 bln

Year-to-date $13.46 bln

* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug 8 on SEBI website.

GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)

Aug 7

Foreign Banks 10.61 bln

Public Sector Banks 3.58 bln

Private Sector Banks 7.54 bln

Mutual Funds -4.45 bln

Others -0.9 bln

Primary Dealers -16.39 bln

Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd

INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount

(mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Aug 11 212.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Aug 11 213.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Aug 11 426.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Aug 11 427.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Aug 11 1498.00 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2021 Interest Aug 11 429.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 9.77% FRB 2015 Interest Aug 11 2931.00 7.50% 2034 Interest Aug 11 22500.00 SDL 09.48%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 237.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.50%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 213.75 (2 States) SDL 09.51%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 475.50 (HARYANA) SDL 09.53%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 583.14 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.55%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 570.61 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.63%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 1624.00 (2 States) SDL 09.64%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 482.00 (BIHAR) SDL 09.67%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 338.45 (JHARKHAND) SDL 09.69%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 290.70 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.72%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 486.00 (WEST BENGAL) =========================================================== For the full table of inflows, see: ===========================================================

ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE Treasury Bills 150 bln rupees Aug. 13

LIQUIDITY

* The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 32 bids for 146.92 billion rupees ($2.40 billion) at its three-day evening repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system.

* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 193.96 billion rupees.

* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.33 trln rupees. (1 US dollar = 61.0800 Indian rupee) (Compiled by Gaurav Pai)