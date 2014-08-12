GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares edged higher on Tuesday tracking rallies in the United States and Europe as investors seemed to put aside geopolitical concerns, at least for the moment. * The U.S. dollar started trade in Asia on Tuesday in familiar territory, holding flat after a listless session overnight void of any meaningful economic data or market-moving events. * U.S. crude oil edged up on Monday on an expectation of further draws in U.S. crude inventory, while Brent trended down despite a number of geopolitical risks. * U.S. government debt yields were little changed on Monday, hovering near recent lows as traders clung to their safe-haven bond holdings on anxiety about tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25519.24(up 0.75 pct) * NSE index 7625.95 (up 0.76 pct) * Rupee 61.19/20 per dlr (61.14/15) * 10-year bond yield 8.82 pct (8.85 pct) * New 10-year bond yield 8.59 pct (8.64 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.12 pct (8.13 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.48 pct (8.49 pct) * Call money 8.60/8.70 pct (8.35/8.40 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * Tues: July Consumer Price Index at 5:30 p.m (local time). June industrial/ manufacturing output at 5:30 p.m. U.S. Federal Budget * Mon-Thu: Q1 External debt and July imports/ exports/trade deficit (there is no fixed date) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Reserve Bank of India injected 46.5 billion rupees ($760 million) into money markets on Monday through its first-ever overnight variable rate repo, raising hopes such short-term cash offers would become more regular. KEY DEALS * State-run Bank of India has closed its Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 1 bond sale at Rs25bn (US$408.4m), double the original base size of the transaction. * State-owned Andhra Bank on Friday priced its minimum Rs5bn offering of seven-year bonds at a yield of 9.35%. The senior bonds have AA+ local ratings from Care and Crisil. * LIC Housing Finance today priced a minimum Rs3bn offering of five-year bonds at a coupon of 9.3532%, with Axis Bank as arranger. The bonds have a put option only after 15 months. * State-run Konkan Railway Corp has priced Rs1.1bn 10-year guaranteed bonds at a semi-annual coupon of 9.18%. The annualised yield on the bonds comes to around 9.39%. * On the offshore front, Delhi International Airport, or Dial, has mandated banks for a debut offering of US dollar bonds, says sources aware of the deal. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 61.55 61.52 61.47 61.46-48 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Aug 11* -$26.67 mln Month-to-date** -$65.83 mln Year-to-date** $12.09 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Aug 11 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt Aug 8 $16.13 mln Month-to-date -$795.42 bln Year-to-date $13.45 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug 11 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 11 Foreign Banks 4.61 bln Public Sector Banks 12.69 bln Private Sector Banks 0.61 bln Mutual Funds -0.95 bln Others 0.75 bln Primary Dealers -17.72 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Aug 11 212.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Aug 11 213.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Aug 11 426.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Aug 11 427.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Aug 11 1498.00 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2021 Interest Aug 11 429.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 9.77% FRB 2015 Interest Aug 11 2931.00 7.50% 2034 Interest Aug 11 22500.00 SDL 09.48%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 237.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.50%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 213.75 (2 States) SDL 09.51%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 475.50 (HARYANA) SDL 09.53%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 583.14 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.55%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 570.61 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.63%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 1624.00 (2 States) SDL 09.64%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 482.00 (BIHAR) SDL 09.67%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 338.45 (JHARKHAND) SDL 09.69%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 290.70 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.72%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 486.00 (WEST BENGAL) =========================================================== For the full table of inflows, see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE Treasury Bills 150 bln rupees Aug. 13 Long dated bonds 80 bln rupees Aug. 14 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India says to conduct 50 billion rupees ($817.39 million) of one-day variable rate repo auction on Tuesday * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 243.87 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI falls to 3.23 trln rupees. (1 US dollar = 61.0800 Indian rupee) (Compiled by Gaurav Pai)