GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares edged higher on Tuesday tracking rallies in
the United States and Europe as investors seemed to put aside
geopolitical concerns, at least for the moment.
* The U.S. dollar started trade in Asia on Tuesday in
familiar territory, holding flat after a listless session
overnight void of any meaningful economic data or market-moving
events.
* U.S. crude oil edged up on Monday on an expectation of
further draws in U.S. crude inventory, while Brent trended down
despite a number of geopolitical risks.
* U.S. government debt yields were little changed on Monday,
hovering near recent lows as traders clung to their safe-haven
bond holdings on anxiety about tensions in the Middle East and
Ukraine.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 25519.24(up 0.75 pct)
* NSE index 7625.95 (up 0.76 pct)
* Rupee 61.19/20 per dlr (61.14/15)
* 10-year bond yield 8.82 pct (8.85 pct)
* New 10-year bond yield 8.59 pct (8.64 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.12 pct (8.13 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.48 pct (8.49 pct)
* Call money 8.60/8.70 pct (8.35/8.40 pct)
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Tues: July Consumer Price Index at 5:30 p.m (local time).
June industrial/ manufacturing output at 5:30 p.m.
U.S. Federal Budget
* Mon-Thu: Q1 External debt and July imports/ exports/trade
deficit (there is no fixed date)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* The Reserve Bank of India injected 46.5 billion rupees
($760 million) into money markets on Monday through its
first-ever overnight variable rate repo, raising hopes such
short-term cash offers would become more regular.
KEY DEALS
* State-run Bank of India has closed its Basel III-compliant
Additional Tier 1 bond sale at Rs25bn (US$408.4m), double the
original base size of the transaction.
* State-owned Andhra Bank on Friday priced its minimum Rs5bn
offering of seven-year bonds at a yield of 9.35%. The senior
bonds have AA+ local ratings from Care and Crisil.
* LIC Housing Finance today priced a minimum Rs3bn offering
of five-year bonds at a coupon of 9.3532%, with Axis Bank as
arranger. The bonds have a put option only after 15 months.
* State-run Konkan Railway Corp has priced Rs1.1bn 10-year
guaranteed bonds at a semi-annual coupon of 9.18%. The
annualised yield on the bonds comes to around 9.39%.
* On the offshore front, Delhi International Airport, or
Dial, has mandated banks for a debut offering of US dollar
bonds, says sources aware of the deal.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click
Open High Low Close Volume
61.55 61.52 61.47 61.46-48 N/A
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Aug 11* -$26.67 mln
Month-to-date** -$65.83 mln
Year-to-date** $12.09 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Aug 11 on SEBI website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
Aug 8 $16.13 mln
Month-to-date -$795.42 bln
Year-to-date $13.45 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug 11
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Aug 11
Foreign Banks 4.61 bln
Public Sector Banks 12.69 bln
Private Sector Banks 0.61 bln
Mutual Funds -0.95 bln
Others 0.75 bln
Primary Dealers -17.72 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
INFLOWS
===========================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
===========================================================
SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Aug 11 212.75
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Aug 11 213.00
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Aug 11 426.50
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Aug 11 427.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Aug 11 1498.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.58%, 2021 Interest Aug 11 429.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
9.77% FRB 2015 Interest Aug 11 2931.00
7.50% 2034 Interest Aug 11 22500.00
SDL 09.48%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 237.00
(KERALA)
SDL 09.50%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 213.75
(2 States)
SDL 09.51%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 475.50
(HARYANA)
SDL 09.53%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 583.14
(GUJARAT)
SDL 09.55%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 570.61
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 09.63%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 1624.00
(2 States)
SDL 09.64%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 482.00
(BIHAR)
SDL 09.67%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 338.45
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 09.69%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 290.70
(PUNJAB)
SDL 09.72%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 486.00
(WEST BENGAL)
===========================================================
For the full table of inflows, see:
===========================================================
ISSUANCES
DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE
Treasury Bills 150 bln rupees Aug. 13
Long dated bonds 80 bln rupees Aug. 14
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India says to conduct 50 billion
rupees ($817.39 million) of one-day variable rate repo auction
on Tuesday
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 243.87 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI falls to 3.23 trln
rupees.
(1 US dollar = 61.0800 Indian rupee)
(Compiled by Gaurav Pai)