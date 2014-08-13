GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares struggled on Wednesday after Wall Street
snapped a two-day rally with the crisis in Ukraine sapping
investor confidence as it threatens a fragile economic recovery
in Europe.
* The euro nursed only modest losses early on Wednesday,
having regained quite a bit of ground as markets got over a
closely watched report that showed a slump in German economic
sentiment.
* Brent crude oil fell to a 13-month low on Tuesday as
increased OPEC production helped dampen concerns over potential
supply disruptions in Iraq and Libya.
* U.S. Treasury debt yields rose on Tuesday as traders sold
some bond holdings in advance of a combined $40 billion in
longer-dated supply, which some traders worry might not lure
strong demand due to their low yields.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 25880.77(up 1.42 pct)
* NSE index 7727.05(up 1.33 pct)
* Rupee 61.08/09 per dlr (61.19/20)
* 10-year bond yield 8.85 pct (8.82 pct)
* New 10-year bond yield 8.62 pct (8.59 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.14 pct (8.12 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.50 pct (8.48 pct)
* Call money 8.00/8.10 pct (8.60/70 pct)
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Mon-Thu: Q1 External debt and July imports/ exports/trade
deficit (there is no fixed date)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's industrial output slowed in June, though expanding
for a third straight month, its best run since last September,
boosting Asia's third-largest economy as it struggles to emerge
from the longest spell of sub-par growth in a
quarter-century.
* India's consumer price inflation accelerated
to a two-month high of 7.96 percent in July, driven up by
surging prices for vegetables, fruit and milk, government data
showed on Tuesday.
KEY DEALS
* India is preparing legislation to promote Islamic banking
as a way to make its financial markets more inclusive and
provide new capital-raising opportunities to companies.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Open High Low Close Volume
61.50 61.67 61.48 61.56-58 N/A
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Aug 12* $60.71 mln
Month-to-date** -$84.14 mln
Year-to-date** $12.07 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Aug 12 on SEBI website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
Aug 11 -$171.20 mln
Month-to-date -$966.62 bln
Year-to-date $13.28 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug 12
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Aug 11
Foreign Banks -17.42 bln
Public Sector Banks 16.20 bln
Private Sector Banks -4.14 bln
Mutual Funds 4.16 bln
Others 4.20 bln
Primary Dealers -3 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
INFLOWS
===========================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
===========================================================
SDL 09.60%, 2023 Interest Aug 14 667.63
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 09.65%, 2023 Interest Aug 14 482.50
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 09.71%, 2023 Interest Aug 14 873.90
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 09.82%, 2023 Interest Aug 14 245.50
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 09.87%, 2023 Interest Aug 14 246.75
(PUNJAB)
SDL 09.89%, 2023 Interest Aug 14 247.25
(HARYANA)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 14 94000.00
182 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 14 60000.00
===========================================================
===========================================================
ISSUANCES
DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE
Treasury Bills 150 bln rupees Aug. 13
Long dated bonds 80 bln rupees Aug. 14
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said it will
conduct a seven-day term repo variable rate auction for 150
billion Indian rupees(2.46 billion US dollar) on
Wednesday.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 285.5 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI falls to 3.22 trln
rupees.
(1 US dollar = 61.0800 Indian rupee)
