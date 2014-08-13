GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares struggled on Wednesday after Wall Street snapped a two-day rally with the crisis in Ukraine sapping investor confidence as it threatens a fragile economic recovery in Europe. * The euro nursed only modest losses early on Wednesday, having regained quite a bit of ground as markets got over a closely watched report that showed a slump in German economic sentiment. * Brent crude oil fell to a 13-month low on Tuesday as increased OPEC production helped dampen concerns over potential supply disruptions in Iraq and Libya. * U.S. Treasury debt yields rose on Tuesday as traders sold some bond holdings in advance of a combined $40 billion in longer-dated supply, which some traders worry might not lure strong demand due to their low yields. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25880.77(up 1.42 pct) * NSE index 7727.05(up 1.33 pct) * Rupee 61.08/09 per dlr (61.19/20) * 10-year bond yield 8.85 pct (8.82 pct) * New 10-year bond yield 8.62 pct (8.59 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.14 pct (8.12 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.50 pct (8.48 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.10 pct (8.60/70 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * Mon-Thu: Q1 External debt and July imports/ exports/trade deficit (there is no fixed date) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's industrial output slowed in June, though expanding for a third straight month, its best run since last September, boosting Asia's third-largest economy as it struggles to emerge from the longest spell of sub-par growth in a quarter-century. * India's consumer price inflation accelerated to a two-month high of 7.96 percent in July, driven up by surging prices for vegetables, fruit and milk, government data showed on Tuesday. KEY DEALS * India is preparing legislation to promote Islamic banking as a way to make its financial markets more inclusive and provide new capital-raising opportunities to companies. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 61.50 61.67 61.48 61.56-58 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Aug 12* $60.71 mln Month-to-date** -$84.14 mln Year-to-date** $12.07 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Aug 12 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt Aug 11 -$171.20 mln Month-to-date -$966.62 bln Year-to-date $13.28 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug 12 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 11 Foreign Banks -17.42 bln Public Sector Banks 16.20 bln Private Sector Banks -4.14 bln Mutual Funds 4.16 bln Others 4.20 bln Primary Dealers -3 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 09.60%, 2023 Interest Aug 14 667.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.65%, 2023 Interest Aug 14 482.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.71%, 2023 Interest Aug 14 873.90 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.82%, 2023 Interest Aug 14 245.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.87%, 2023 Interest Aug 14 246.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.89%, 2023 Interest Aug 14 247.25 (HARYANA) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 14 94000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 14 60000.00 =========================================================== For the full table of inflows, see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE Treasury Bills 150 bln rupees Aug. 13 Long dated bonds 80 bln rupees Aug. 14 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said it will conduct a seven-day term repo variable rate auction for 150 billion Indian rupees(2.46 billion US dollar) on Wednesday. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 285.5 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI falls to 3.22 trln rupees. (1 US dollar = 61.0800 Indian rupee) (Compiled by Gaurav Pai)