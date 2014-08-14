GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares pushed higher on Thursday after a flood of soft economic data led investors to wager on a ceaseless fountain of stimulus from major central banks, sending bond yields tumbling across the globe. * Sterling languished at four-month lows early on Thursday, having taken the honours of the worst-performing major currency after the Bank of England signalled it was in no hurry to raise interest rates. * Brent crude oil rose by nearly $1 per barrel in choppy trading on Wednesday, recovering from a 13-month low as turmoil in Iraq and Libya kept concerns about potential supply disruptions in focus. * U.S. Treasury debt yields fell on Wednesday as disappointing data on U.S. retail sales revived bets the Federal Reserve might leave interest rates near zero for a longer period in a bid to keep the economic recovery on track. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25918.95(up 0.15 pct) * NSE index 7739.55(up 0.16 pct) * Rupee 61.21/22 per dlr (61.08/09) * 10-year bond yield 8.76 pct (8.85 pct) * New 10-year bond yield 8.54 pct (8.62 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.12 pct (8.14 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.48 pct (8.50 pct) * Call money 7.05/10 pct (8.00/10 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * Mon-Thu: Q1 External debt and July imports/ exports/trade deficit (there is no fixed date) Wholesale Price Inflation at 12 p.m. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan said the country was in need of clearer procedures when companies go bankrupt and called for new rules to remedy the situation. KEY DEALS * Power Finance Corp raised Rs21.4bn from its three-year bond sale yesterday. The bonds, rated Triple A locally, will pay a coupon of 9.32%. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 61.60 61.58 61.42 61.42-43 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Aug 13* $117.59 mln Month-to-date** -$24.63 mln Year-to-date** $12.13 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Aug 13 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt Aug 12 160.44 mln Month-to-date -$806.18 bln Year-to-date $13.44 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug 13 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 11 Foreign Banks 3.70 bln Public Sector Banks -3.75 bln Private Sector Banks 6.9 bln Mutual Funds -9.5 bln Others -6.42 bln Primary Dealers 9.07 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 09.60%, 2023 Interest Aug 14 667.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.65%, 2023 Interest Aug 14 482.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.71%, 2023 Interest Aug 14 873.90 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.82%, 2023 Interest Aug 14 245.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.87%, 2023 Interest Aug 14 246.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.89%, 2023 Interest Aug 14 247.25 (HARYANA) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 14 94000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 14 60000.00 =========================================================== For the full table of inflows, see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE Long dated bonds 80 bln rupees Aug. 14 LIQUIDITY * Dealers warn cash rates may spike on Thursday, as banks prepare to shore up their books before a long weekend. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 300.27 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.21 trln rupees. (1 US dollar = 61.0800 Indian rupee) (Compiled by Gaurav Pai)