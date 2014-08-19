GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks got a lift on Tuesday from an upbeat day on Wall Street, while the dollar got some help as U.S. Treasury yields pulled away from recent lows on upbeat U.S. housing data and hopes of progress in the Ukraine crisis. * The dollar held firm on Tuesday after a solid U.S. housing data and a rise in U.S. bond yields on the back of hopes of an easing of geopolitical tensions. * Brent crude oil shed nearly $2 a barrel to reach its lowest price in over a year on Monday as investor concerns over conflict in Ukraine and Iraq eased, and as higher Libyan oil output added to already ample supplies. * U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Monday after three days of gains as risk appetite returned following upbeat U.S. housing data and easing tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,390.96 (up 1.1 pct) * NSE index 7,874.25 (up 1.06 pct) * Rupee 60.76/77 per dlr (61.215/225) * 10-year bond yield 8.71 pct (8.76 pct) * New 10-year bond yield 8.52 pct (8.54 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.03 pct (8.12 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.45 pct (8.48 pct) * Call money 8.45/8.50 pct (7.05/7.10 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's exports in July rose 7.33 percent from a year earlier, helped by a pick-up in external demand, government data showed on Thursday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 61.15 61.15 61.09 61.10-13 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Aug 14* $77.35 mln Month-to-date** $182.17 mln Year-to-date** $12.33 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Aug 14 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt Aug 13 -$56.44 mln Month-to-date -$862.62 bln Year-to-date $13.38 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug 14 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 14 Foreign Banks 31.53 bln Public Sector Banks -10.94 bln Private Sector Banks 6.03 bln Mutual Funds 0.09 bln Others 5.23 bln Primary Dealers -31.93 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 07.40%, 2019 Interest Aug 19 74.00 (2 States) SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest Aug 19 148.80 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest Aug 19 1773.93 (5 States) SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Aug 19 1125.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.93%, 2018 Interest Aug 19 87.23 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.96%, 2018 Interest Aug 19 597.00 (2 States) SDL 07.98%, 2018 Interest Aug 19 319.20 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.00%, 2018 Interest Aug 19 1346.83 (4 States) SDL 08.01%, 2018 Interest Aug 19 600.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.02%, 2018 Interest Aug 19 156.10 (4 States) SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Aug 19 124.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Aug 19 256.56 (3 States) SDL 08.36%, 2017 Interest Aug 19 146.30 (KERALA) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Aug 19 460.64 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Aug 19 315.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2021 Interest Aug 19 127.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Aug 19 1881.02 (4 States) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Aug 19 868.19 (4 States) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Aug 19 320.63 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.90%, 2017 Interest Aug 19 165.48 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 7.02% 2016 Interest Aug 19 21060.00 SDL 08.59%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 214.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 215.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 2001.99 (4 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 432.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 433.00 (JHARKHAND) ============================================================= For the full table of inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE Treasury bills xxx bln rupees Aug. 20 Dated bonds xxx bln rupees Aug. 22 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 55 bids for 209.68 billion rupees ($3.4 billion) at its five-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 259.16 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.23 trln rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)