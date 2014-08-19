GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian stocks got a lift on Tuesday from an upbeat day on
Wall Street, while the dollar got some help as U.S. Treasury
yields pulled away from recent lows on upbeat U.S. housing data
and hopes of progress in the Ukraine crisis.
* The dollar held firm on Tuesday after a solid U.S. housing
data and a rise in U.S. bond yields on the back of hopes of an
easing of geopolitical tensions.
* Brent crude oil shed nearly $2 a barrel to reach its
lowest price in over a year on Monday as investor concerns over
conflict in Ukraine and Iraq eased, and as higher Libyan oil
output added to already ample supplies.
* U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Monday after three days
of gains as risk appetite returned following upbeat U.S. housing
data and easing tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 26,390.96 (up 1.1 pct)
* NSE index 7,874.25 (up 1.06 pct)
* Rupee 60.76/77 per dlr (61.215/225)
* 10-year bond yield 8.71 pct (8.76 pct)
* New 10-year bond yield 8.52 pct (8.54 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.03 pct (8.12 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.45 pct (8.48 pct)
* Call money 8.45/8.50 pct (7.05/7.10 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's exports in July rose 7.33 percent from a year
earlier, helped by a pick-up in external demand, government data
showed on Thursday.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click
Open High Low Close Volume
61.15 61.15 61.09 61.10-13 N/A
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Aug 14* $77.35 mln
Month-to-date** $182.17 mln
Year-to-date** $12.33 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Aug 14 on SEBI website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
Aug 13 -$56.44 mln
Month-to-date -$862.62 bln
Year-to-date $13.38 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug 14
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Aug 14
Foreign Banks 31.53 bln
Public Sector Banks -10.94 bln
Private Sector Banks 6.03 bln
Mutual Funds 0.09 bln
Others 5.23 bln
Primary Dealers -31.93 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
INFLOWS
=============================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
=============================================================
SDL 07.40%, 2019 Interest Aug 19 74.00
(2 States)
SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest Aug 19 148.80
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest Aug 19 1773.93
(5 States)
SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Aug 19 1125.00
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 07.93%, 2018 Interest Aug 19 87.23
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 07.96%, 2018 Interest Aug 19 597.00
(2 States)
SDL 07.98%, 2018 Interest Aug 19 319.20
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.00%, 2018 Interest Aug 19 1346.83
(4 States)
SDL 08.01%, 2018 Interest Aug 19 600.75
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.02%, 2018 Interest Aug 19 156.10
(4 States)
SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Aug 19 124.50
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Aug 19 256.56
(3 States)
SDL 08.36%, 2017 Interest Aug 19 146.30
(KERALA)
SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Aug 19 460.64
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Aug 19 315.00
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 08.50%, 2021 Interest Aug 19 127.50
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Aug 19 1881.02
(4 States)
SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Aug 19 868.19
(4 States)
SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Aug 19 320.63
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.90%, 2017 Interest Aug 19 165.48
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
7.02% 2016 Interest Aug 19 21060.00
SDL 08.59%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 214.75
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 215.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 2001.99
(4 States)
SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 432.00
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 433.00
(JHARKHAND)
=============================================================
For the full table of inflows, see:
=============================================================
ISSUANCES
DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE
Treasury bills xxx bln rupees Aug. 20
Dated bonds xxx bln rupees Aug. 22
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all
55 bids for 209.68 billion rupees ($3.4 billion) at its five-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 259.16 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.23 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)