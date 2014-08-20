GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks were steady on Wednesday after strong U.S. housing data lifted Wall Street shares, helping nudge Treasury yields higher and keeping the dollar well bid against the euro and yen. * The dollar held firm near 11-month high against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday after strong U.S. housing data added to hopes of a firming recovery in the world's biggest economy. * U.S. crude oil dropped nearly $2 on Tuesday, falling for a second straight day as a rush of selling ahead of the session close brought the contract to its lowest price since January. * U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after unexpectedly strong housing data but only a modest increase in consumer inflation for July, pushing them up from last week's 14-month lows. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,420.67 (up 0.1 pct) * NSE index 7,897.50 (up 0.3 pct) * Rupee 60.6750/6850 per dlr (60.76/77) * 10-year bond yield 8.53 pct (8.52 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.04 pct (8.03 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.45 pct (8.45 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.10 pct (8.45/8.50 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India fortnightly money supply data due to be released during the day. KEY DEALS * State-owned Andhra Bank plans to close its minimum 5 billion rupees (US$ 82.3 million) offering of seven-year senior bonds this week. The bonds pay a yield of 9.35 percent. The bonds have AA+ local ratings from Care and Crisil. (IFR) * IDFC is planning a 10 billion rupees 10-year bond sale at 9.36 percent. The sale is locally rated Triple A by Care and Icra. (IFR) * Bajaj Finance has launched a multi-tranche bond sale. The two-year tranche pays a coupon of 9.60 percent, the three years a 9.65 percent coupon and the five years a 9.66 percent coupon. The bonds are locally rated AA+ by Crisil. (IFR) * Ascendas India Trust has opened books on its offering of a Singapore dollar five-year bond at a yield of around 4 percent. The REIT is part of Singapore's Ascendas Group. HSBC and Mizuho Securities are joint lead managers on the offering. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 61.00 61.07 60.99 61.03-06 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Aug 19* $92.14 mln Month-to-date** $375.94 mln Year-to-date** $12.53 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Aug 19 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt Aug 14 $430.09 mln Month-to-date -$432.53 bln Year-to-date $13.82 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug 19 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 19 Foreign Banks -11.75 bln Public Sector Banks 1.19 bln Private Sector Banks 0.79 bln Mutual Funds 6.34 bln Others 3.91 bln Primary Dealers -0.48 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 08.59%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 214.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 215.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 2001.99 (4 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 432.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 433.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 05.85%, 2015 Interest Aug 21 1180.44 (17 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 21 104005.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 21 50512.80 ============================================================= For the full table of inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE Treasury bills 130 bln rupees Aug. 20 Dated bonds 120 bln rupees Aug. 22 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 49 bids for 192.20 billion rupees ($3.17 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 260.40 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.29 trln rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)