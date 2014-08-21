GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares came under pressure on Thursday as a disappointing survey on Chinese manufacturing stoked concerns about the regional giant and overshadowed better news from Japan. * The U.S. dollar traded at 11-month highs against a basket of major currencies early on Thursday, having been given a second wind after minutes of the Federal Reserve's July meeting sounded slightly hawkish. * Brent edged down toward $102 a barrel on Thursday, near the 14-month low hit earlier this week, as concerns over excess oil supply and slowing demand weighed on prices. * U.S. Treasury yields rose to one-week highs on Wednesday after minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting said the central bank was surprised at the U.S. labor market's quick progress, suggesting a rate increase would come sooner rather than later. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,314.29 (down 0.4 pct) * NSE index 7,875.30 (down 0.28 pct) * Rupee 60.61/62 per dlr (60.6750/6850) * 10-year bond yield 8.48 pct (8.53 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.04 pct (8.04 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.46 pct (8.45 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.10 pct (7.00/7.10 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will attend a banking event in New Delhi at 11:30 a.m. * Finance Secretary Arvind Mayaram will address an industry chamber event at 1400 IST (0830 GMT). * R. Gandhi, a deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India, will participate in a panel discussion on G20 at 2 p.m. * The Reserve Bank of India will release its annual report (2013-14) which will be on embargo until 1700 IST (1130 GMT). KEY DEALS * The World Bank's private-sector financing arm on Wednesday launched $2.5 billion, rupee-denominated, bonds in the Indian market to fund infrastructure projects, after raising $1 billion in offshore bonds for the sector last year. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 61.02 61.10 60.92 61.03-06 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Aug 20* $41.41 mln Month-to-date** $484.34 mln Year-to-date** $12.64 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Aug 20 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt Aug 19 $10.56 mln Month-to-date -$421.97 mln Year-to-date $13.83 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug 20 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 20 Foreign Banks 148.00 bln Public Sector Banks -74.17 bln Private Sector Banks -33.38 bln Mutual Funds -10.50 bln Others -6.46 bln Primary Dealers -23.49 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 05.85%, 2015 Interest Aug 21 1180.44 (17 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 21 104005.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 21 50512.80 ============================================================= For the full table of inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE Dated bonds 120 bln rupees Aug. 22 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 51 bids for 187.25 billion rupees ($3.08 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 204.80 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.25 trln rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)