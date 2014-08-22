GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares rose in early trading on Friday, after upbeat U.S. data sparked another record close on Wall Street. * The dollar hovered just below its 2014 peak against a basket of major currencies early on Friday, with bulls turning cautious ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. * Brent was trading below $103 a barrel on Friday, heading for a second weekly loss as easing geopolitical risks and higher global oil supply pressured prices. * U.S. Treasuries drifted higher on Thursday, showing little reaction to stronger-than-expected economic data while investors held out for any developments from the annual central banker get-together in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,360.11 (up 0.17 ct) * NSE index 7,891.10 (up 0.20 pct) * Rupee 60.67/68 per dlr (60.61/62) * 10-year bond yield 8.51 pct (8.48 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.03 pct (8.04 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.46 pct (8.46 pct) * Call money 7.70/7.75 pct (7.00/7.10 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's monsoon rains will be weak next week, weather officials said on Thursday, giving relief to cane- and rice-growing areas of northern and eastern regions that were recently hit by floods. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India foreign exchange reserves and banking credit data to be released by the central bank at 5 p.m. (1130 GMT). KEY DEALS * Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro on Thursday priced a 10 billion rupees ($164.5 million) 24-month bond to pay a coupon of 9.20 percent. Derivium Capital and Securities is said to be one of the arrangers. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 61.08 61.07 60.87 60.89-91 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Aug 21* $68.07 mln Month-to-date** $534.71 mln Year-to-date** $12.69 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Aug 21 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt Aug 20 $2.65 bln Month-to-date $2.23 bln Year-to-date $16.47 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug 21 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 21 Foreign Banks 16.04 bln Public Sector Banks -4.69 bln Private Sector Banks 1.51 bln Mutual Funds -2.86 bln Others 1.67 bln Primary Dealers -11.68 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 08.74%, 2016 Interest Aug 22 786.60 (2 States) SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 218.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 1050.00 (2 States) SDL 08.76%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 1533.00 (2 States) SDL 08.79%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 190.30 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 616.00 (2 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 197.58 (HARYANA) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 400.50 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 534.60 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 401.40 (2 States) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 85.03 (3 States) SDL 08.96%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 672.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.10%, 2017 Interest Aug 23 19.04 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.17%, 2017 Interest Aug 23 153.19 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.19%, 2017 Interest Aug 23 327.60 (2 States) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Aug 23 230.65 (2 States) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Aug 23 682.34 (UTTAR PRADESH) ============================================================= For the full table of inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE Dated bonds 120 bln rupees Aug. 22 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 39 bids for 161.73 billion rupees ($2.67 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 246.94 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.26 trln rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)