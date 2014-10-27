GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian equities rose on Monday, taking heart from upbeat earnings and U.S. economic data that eased recent global growth fears and sharpened risk appetite. * The euro held firm in early Monday trade after the European Central Bank's stress tests found smaller capital shortfalls among European banks than expected. * Brent crude futures extended declines to below $86 a barrel on Monday after Goldman Sachs cut its price forecasts for the contract and for U.S. oil by $15 in the first quarter of next year. * U.S. Treasuries prices ended little changed on Friday as news that suggested the Ebola infection is not spreading in the United States and hurting the economy reduced earlier safe-haven demand for low-risk government bonds. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,851.05 (up 0.24 pct) * NSE index 8,014.55 (up 0.23 pct) * Rupee 61.31/32 per dlr (61.31/32) * 10-year bond yield 8.36 pct (8.37 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.48 pct (7.52 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.02 pct (8.06 pct) * Call money 8.95/9.00 pct (8.20/8.25 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Goldman Sachs cuts its price forecast for Brent and West Texas Intermediate by $15 a barrel for the first quarter of 2015, saying rising production in non-OPEC countries outside North America is expected to outstrip demand. * India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley favours a cut in interest rates to trigger demand in the construction sector, a newspaper report said on Saturday, but the central bank has signal it will not ease policy until it is confident of lower inflation. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Open High Low Close Volume 61.47 61.47 61.39 61.38-40 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct 22* -2.02 mln Month-to-date** -$569.9 mln Year-to-date** $13.31 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Oct. 22 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Oct 21 $106.56 mln Month-to-date (Sept) $2.06 bln Year-to-date $21.68 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 22 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 22 Foreign Banks 6.81 bln Public Sector Banks -3.30 bln Private Sector Banks -5.65 bln Mutual Funds 1.45 bln Others -1.44 bln Primary Dealers 2.14 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 08.45%, 2021 Interest Oct 27 63.38 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Oct 27 762.30 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 42.40 (GOA) SDL 08.50%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 233.75 (2 States) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 1191.40 (4 States) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 213.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 1344.24 (2 States) SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 641.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.65%, 2016 Interest Oct 28 114.75 (KERALA) SDL 08.49%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 212.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 212.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 42.60 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 426.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 855.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) ============================================================ For the full table, see: ISSUANCES Paper Amount Date Treasury Bills 150 bln rupees Oct. 29 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India sets cut-off rate of 8.28 percent at five-day variable rate repo auction. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 138.05 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.34 trillion rupees. (1 US dollar = 61.1600 Indian rupee) (Complied By Mumbai Treasury Team)