GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares wobbled in early trade on Tuesday, with investors cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting and as oil prices extended declines. * The U.S. dollar nursed modest losses early on Tuesday, having slipped broadly in a sluggish session overnight on expectations of more dovish comments from the Federal Reserve. * U.S. oil prices rebounded after tumbling to a 28-month low below $80 per barrel on Monday as short-covering helped offset earlier losses triggered by Goldman Sachs slashing its price forecasts. * U.S. Treasury debt prices inched higher on Monday in a safe-haven bid on concerns about weak U.S. economic data and the steep drop in Brazil's stock market following the re-election of incumbent leftist Dilma Rousseff. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,752.90 (down 0.37 pct) * NSE index 7,991.70 (down 0.29 pct) * Rupee 61.30/31 per dlr (61.31/32) * 10-year bond yield 8.32 pct (8.36 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.48 pct (7.48 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.00 pct (8.02 pct) * Call money 8.20/8.25 pct (8.95/9.00 pct) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Open High Low Close Volume 61.52 61.61 61.53 61.62-65 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct 27* 8.03 mln Month-to-date** -$548.8 mln Year-to-date** $13.33 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Oct. 27 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Oct 22 $225.10 mln Month-to-date (Sept) $2.29 bln Year-to-date $21.91 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 27 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 27 Foreign Banks 11.75 bln Public Sector Banks -4.97 bln Private Sector Banks 13.04 bln Mutual Funds -1.91 bln Others -6.94 bln Primary Dealers -10.97 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 08.45%, 2021 Interest Oct 27 63.38 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Oct 27 762.30 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 42.40 (GOA) SDL 08.50%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 233.75 (2 States) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 1191.40 (4 States) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 213.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 1344.24 (2 States) SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 641.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.65%, 2016 Interest Oct 28 114.75 (KERALA) SDL 08.49%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 212.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 212.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 42.60 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 426.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 855.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) ============================================================ For the full table, see: ISSUANCES Paper Amount Date Treasury Bills 150 bln rupees Oct. 29 Government Bonds 150 bln rupees Oct. 31 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said it accepted all eight bids for 14.93 billion rupees ($244.11 million) at its five-day reverse repo auction on Wednesday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 70.96 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.35 trillion rupees. (1 US dollar = 61.1800 Indian rupee) (Complied By Mumbai Treasury Team)