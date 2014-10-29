GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares advanced to one-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Wall Street which gained on optimism over corporate earnings and prospects the U.S. Federal Reserve will reaffirm its willingness to wait longer before raising interest rates. * The U.S. dollar was subdued early on Wednesday as investors waited for the latest guidance from the Federal Reserve, while a surprisingly dovish message from Sweden's central bank saw the crown slump to four-year lows. * Crude oil prices closed higher on Tuesday, with Brent finishing just above $86 a barrel after two straight days of losses, helped by a weaker dollar and a rally on Wall Street. * U.S. Treasuries prices softened on Tuesday as global equities markets rose and investors awaited the outcome of a potentially market-moving U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,880.82 (up 0.48 pct) * NSE index 8027.60(up 0.45 pct) * Rupee 61.32/33 per dlr (61.30/31) * 10-year bond yield 8.32 pct (8.32 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.52 pct (7.48 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.06 pct (8.00 pct) * Call money 7.00/07.10 pct (8.20/8.25 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS India's plan to grant new banking licences to companies could increase risks in the banking sector given the chance that new entrants could be lax about loan standards, Standard & Poor's said in a report on Tuesday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Open High Low Close Volume 61.59 61.56 61.45 61.43-46 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct 28* -17.65 mln Month-to-date** -$538.2 mln Year-to-date** $13.35 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Oct. 28 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Oct 27 $254.18 mln Month-to-date (Sept) $2.54 bln Year-to-date $22.16 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 28 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 27 Foreign Banks -15.93 bln Public Sector Banks 14.03 bln Private Sector Banks 1.07 bln Mutual Funds -1.10 bln Others -2.57 bln Primary Dealers 4.50 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 07.04%, 2019 Interest Oct 29 176.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.11%, 2019 Interest Oct 29 568.80 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.30%, 2019 Interest Oct 29 196.68 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 10.50% 2014 Redemption Oct 29 10791.89 SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 115.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 80.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 405.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 345.10 (KERALA) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 40.70 (GOA) SDL 08.18%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 77.21 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 103.29 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 50.90 (MEGHALAYA) 10.45% 2018 Interest Oct 30 1941.61 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 30 195500.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 30 60000.00 ============================================================ For the full table, see: ISSUANCES Paper Amount Date Treasury Bills 150 bln rupees Oct. 29 Government Bonds 150 bln rupees Oct. 31 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India sets cut-off rate of 8.05 pct at 14-day term repo auction * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 115.51 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.35 trillion rupees. (1 US dollar = 61.1730 Indian rupee) (Complied By Mumbai Treasury Team)