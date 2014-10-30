GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks dipped and the dollar hovered at three-week highs versus the yen after the U.S. Federal Reserve ended its quantitative easing programme as expected, but laced its economic assessment with a tinge of optimism. * The dollar stayed on the front foot on Thursday, holding near prior session highs as it basked in the afterglow of the Federal Reserve's optimistic take on the U.S. economic recovery, raising the odds of policy tightening sooner rather than later. * Oil prices closed higher on Wednesday for a second day in a row after data showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose less than expected last week, ending two weeks of builds that pressured the market. * U.S. benchmark 10-year debt yields rose to three-week highs on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve ended its asset purchase program and said recovery in the world's largest economy remained largely on track despite weakness in other parts of the world. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,098.17 (up 0.81 pct) * NSE index 8,090.45 (up 0.78 pct) * Rupee 61.35/36 per dlr (61.32/33) * 10-year bond yield 8.32 pct (8.32 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.50 pct (7.52 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.08 pct (8.06 pct) * Call money 7.90/8.00 pct (7.00/7.10 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Federal Reserve on Wednesday ended its monthly bond purchase program and signalled confidence the U.S. economic recovery would remain on track despite signs of a slowdown in many parts of the global economy. * The Indian government has relaxed rules for foreign direct investment in the construction sector, two local television channels said on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Open High Low Close Volume 61.61 61.83 61.45 61.71-74 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct 29* 128.21 mln Month-to-date** -$549.79 mln Year-to-date** $13.33 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Oct. 29 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Oct 28 $200.41 mln Month-to-date $2.74 bln Year-to-date $22.36 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 29 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 29 Foreign Banks 2.84 bln Public Sector Banks 4.06 bln Private Sector Banks -8.74 bln Mutual Funds 3.37 bln Others -3.19 bln Primary Dealers 1.65 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 115.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 80.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 405.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 345.10 (KERALA) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 40.70 (GOA) SDL 08.18%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 77.21 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 103.29 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 50.90 (MEGHALAYA) 10.45% 2018 Interest Oct 30 1941.61 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 30 195500.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 30 60000.00 ============================================================ For the full table, see: ISSUANCES Paper Amount Date Government Bonds 150 bln rupees Oct. 31 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India sets cut-off rate of 7.99 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 85.81 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.71 trillion rupees. ($1 = 61.2750 Indian rupee) (Complied By Mumbai Treasury Team)