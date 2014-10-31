GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares ticked higher on Friday as investors cheered upbeat U.S. growth data, while the dollar held near four-week highs against the yen as markets awaited the outcome of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting. * The dollar held at four-week highs against a basket of major currencies early on Friday, getting another boost from encouraging growth data a day after the Federal Reserve gave an upbeat assessment on the economy. * Brent crude futures fell below $86 a barrel on Friday as a firmer dollar and a well supplied oil market combined to put the benchmark on course to end October with its steepest monthly decline since 2012. * U.S. Treasury debt prices edged higher on Thursday but were off the session's peak as global risk appetite took off amid reports Japanese pension funds are going to buy more domestic equities. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,346.33 (up 0.92 pct) * NSE index 8,169.20 (up 0.97 pct) * Rupee 61.45/46 per dlr (61.35/36) * 10-year bond yield 8.29 pct (8.32 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.50 pct (7.50 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.10 pct (8.08 pct) * Call money 8.10/8.15 pct (7.90/8.00 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * A smaller trade deficit and surge in defense spending buoyed U.S. economic growth in the third quarter, but domestic demand slipped, hinting at some loss of momentum. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Open High Low Close Volume 61.74 61.80 61.62 61.63-64 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct 30* 205.19 mln Month-to-date** -$426.66 mln Year-to-date** $13.46 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Oct. 30 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Oct 29 $82.63 mln Month-to-date $2.82 bln Year-to-date $22.45 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 30 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 29 Foreign Banks -11.92 bln Public Sector Banks 5.93 bln Private Sector Banks 16.58 bln Mutual Funds 2.87 bln Others -0.69 bln Primary Dealers -12.77 bln ISSUANCES Paper Amount Date Government Bonds 150 bln rupees Oct. 31 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India sets cut-off rate of 7.99 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 77.54 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.70 trillion rupees. (1 US dollar = 61.2850 Indian rupee) (Complied By Mumbai Treasury Team)