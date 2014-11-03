(Corrects month-to-date figure under "FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES" to -$190.6 million from -$190.6 billion) GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The U.S. dollar powered to seven-year peaks against the yen on Monday and a two-year high on the euro, a punishing trend for commodities priced in dollars, with both gold and silver falling sharply. * The yen fell to a fresh seven-year low against the dollar early on Monday, extending a massive selloff sparked by the Bank of Japan's surprise decision to boost its already huge bond-buying stimulus. * Brent crude inched down on Monday, moving further away from $86 a barrel as mixed Chinese data and a strong dollar pressured prices. * U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Friday as investors grew more optimistic about prospects for the world's largest economy, moving away from safe-haven bonds and turning to other riskier assets that provide higher yields. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,865.83(up 1.9 pct) * NSE index 8,322.20 (up 1.87 pct) * Rupee 61.3950/4050 per dlr (61.45/46) * 10-year bond yield 8.28 pct (8.29 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.50 pct (7.50 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.08 pct (8.10 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.10 pct (8.10/8.15 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * At least 45 people were killed on Sunday when a suicide bomber blew himself up near the Pakistani-Indian border, police said, just after a daily ceremony when troops from both sides simultaneously lower the two nations' flags. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Open High Low Close Volume 61.65 61.83 61.62 61.64-67 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Oct 31* 285.83 mln Month-to-date** (Oct) -$190.6 mln Year-to-date** $13.46 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Oct. 31 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Oct 30 $95.47 mln Month-to-date (Oct) $2.92 bln Year-to-date $22.54 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 31 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct. 31 Foreign Banks -20.29 bln Public Sector Banks 7.99 bln Private Sector Banks 13.63 bln Mutual Funds 2.09 bln Others 21.39 bln Primary Dealers 2.45 bln ISSUANCES Paper Amount Date Treasury Bills 150 bln rupees Nov.5 Government Bonds 150 bln rupees Nov.7 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India sets cut-off rate of 7.99 percent at three-day variable rate reverse repo auction. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 78.61 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.68 trillion rupees. (1 US dollar = 61.3900 Indian rupee) (Complied By Mumbai Treasury Team)