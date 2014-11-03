(Corrects month-to-date figure under "FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES"
to -$190.6 million from -$190.6 billion)
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* The U.S. dollar powered to seven-year peaks against the
yen on Monday and a two-year high on the euro, a punishing trend
for commodities priced in dollars, with both gold and silver
falling sharply.
* The yen fell to a fresh seven-year low against the dollar
early on Monday, extending a massive selloff sparked by the Bank
of Japan's surprise decision to boost its already huge
bond-buying stimulus.
* Brent crude inched down on Monday, moving further away
from $86 a barrel as mixed Chinese data and a strong dollar
pressured prices.
* U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Friday as investors grew
more optimistic about prospects for the world's largest economy,
moving away from safe-haven bonds and turning to other riskier
assets that provide higher yields.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 27,865.83(up 1.9 pct)
* NSE index 8,322.20 (up 1.87 pct)
* Rupee 61.3950/4050 per dlr (61.45/46)
* 10-year bond yield 8.28 pct (8.29 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.50 pct (7.50 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.08 pct (8.10 pct)
* Call money 7.00/7.10 pct (8.10/8.15 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* At least 45 people were killed on Sunday when a suicide
bomber blew himself up near the Pakistani-Indian border, police
said, just after a daily ceremony when troops from both sides
simultaneously lower the two nations' flags.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Open High Low Close Volume
61.65 61.83 61.62 61.64-67 N/A
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Oct 31* 285.83 mln
Month-to-date** (Oct) -$190.6 mln
Year-to-date** $13.46 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Oct. 31 on NSDL's website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt
Oct 30 $95.47 mln
Month-to-date (Oct) $2.92 bln
Year-to-date $22.54 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 31
on NSDL's website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Oct. 31
Foreign Banks -20.29 bln
Public Sector Banks 7.99 bln
Private Sector Banks 13.63 bln
Mutual Funds 2.09 bln
Others 21.39 bln
Primary Dealers 2.45 bln
ISSUANCES
Paper Amount Date
Treasury Bills 150 bln rupees Nov.5
Government Bonds 150 bln rupees Nov.7
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India sets cut-off rate of 7.99
percent at three-day variable rate reverse repo
auction.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 78.61 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.68 trillion
rupees.
(1 US dollar = 61.3900 Indian rupee)
