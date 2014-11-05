GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares got off to a lacklustre start on Wednesday after a plunge in oil prices dragged down U.S. shares, while the dollar took a breather after this week's rally. * The dollar nursed modest losses early on Wednesday as investors decided to take some profits on a four-session rally that swept the greenback to multi-year highs against the yen and euro. * Oil markets retreated from multi-year lows on Tuesday but still fell more than 2 percent after Saudi Arabia cut export prices to the United States threatening to deepen a global supply glut that has driven prices down 30 percent since June. * U.S. Treasury debt yields fell on Tuesday as a gloomier outlook on the European economy from the region's ruling body raised the appeal of higher-yielding U.S. government bonds. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,860.38(down 0.02 pct) * NSE index 8,324.15 (up 0.02 pct) * Rupee 61.40/41 per dlr (61.3950/4050) * 10-year bond yield 8.26 pct (8.28 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.42 pct (7.50 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.02 pct (8.08 pct) * Call money 7.10/7.15 pct (7.00/7.10 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * Reserve Bank of India to sell 100 bln rupees of bonds through open market operation on Wednesday. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's navy withdrew two warships from the eastern port of Kolkata on Tuesday after intelligence agencies warned of an attack on the port and the city, police and navy officers said. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Open High Low Close Volume 61.64 61.62 61.58 61.58-60 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov 3* $230.62 mln Month-to-date** (Oct) -$190.6 mln Year-to-date** $13.46 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Nov. 3 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Oct 31 $52.09 mln Month-to-date (Oct) $2.92 bln Year-to-date $22.54 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov 3 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov 3 Foreign Banks 7.65 bln Public Sector Banks 4.50 bln Private Sector Banks 15.31 bln Mutual Funds -5.95 bln Others 0.29 bln Primary Dealers 21.80 bln ISSUANCES Paper Amount Date Treasury Bills 150 bln rupees Nov.5 Government Bonds 150 bln rupees Nov.7 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India sets cut-off rate of 7.95 pct at 2-day variable rate reverse repo auction. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 58.37 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.34 trillion rupees. (1 US dollar = 61.2850 Indian rupee) (Complied By Mumbai Treasury Team)