* Asian shares wobbled in early trading on Friday, while the euro wallowed around two-year lows after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi vowed to take more easing steps to spark growth in the euro zone. * The euro languished near two-year lows against the dollar on Friday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi renewed his pledge to take necessary steps to stimulate a sluggish euro zone economy. * Oil markets fell on Thursday after a one-day spike as worries about high supplies returned to haunt traders, while the dollar pressed on with its rally which weighed on commodities priced in the currency. * U.S. Treasury debt yields rose on Thursday on a pledge from the European Central Bank to take further steps to stimulate the euro zone economy and a hefty supply of higher-yielding corporate supply in advance of Friday's U.S. payrolls report. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,915.88 (up 0.20 pct) * NSE index 8,338.30 (up 0.17 pct) * Rupee 61.41/42 per dlr (61.40/41) * 10-year bond yield 8.19 pct (8.26 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.36 pct (7.42 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.97 pct (8.02 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (7.10/7.15 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor H.R. Khan will speak at a chief financial officers' summit. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Open High Low Close Volume 61.66 61.75 61.65 61.74-76 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Nov 5* 167.82 mln Month-to-date** (Oct) -$190.6 mln Year-to-date** $14.24 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Nov. 5 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Nov. 3 $15.85 mln Month-to-date (Oct) $2.92 bln Year-to-date $22.61 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov 5 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Nov 5 Foreign Banks 17.64 bln Public Sector Banks -4.64 bln Private Sector Banks 3.55 bln Others -6.82 bln Primary Dealers 12.00 bln ISSUANCES Paper Amount Date Government Bonds 150 bln rupees Nov.7 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India sets cut-off rate of 7.99 percent at two-day variable rate reverse repo auction. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI at 58.38 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.33 trillion rupees. ($1 = 61.4250 Indian rupee)