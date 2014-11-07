GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares wobbled in early trading on Friday, while the
euro wallowed around two-year lows after European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi vowed to take more easing steps to spark
growth in the euro zone.
* The euro languished near two-year lows against the dollar
on Friday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
renewed his pledge to take necessary steps to stimulate a
sluggish euro zone economy.
* Oil markets fell on Thursday after a one-day spike as
worries about high supplies returned to haunt traders, while the
dollar pressed on with its rally which weighed on commodities
priced in the currency.
* U.S. Treasury debt yields rose on Thursday on a pledge
from the European Central Bank to take further steps to
stimulate the euro zone economy and a hefty supply of
higher-yielding corporate supply in advance of Friday's U.S.
payrolls report.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 27,915.88 (up 0.20 pct)
* NSE index 8,338.30 (up 0.17 pct)
* Rupee 61.41/42 per dlr (61.40/41)
* 10-year bond yield 8.19 pct (8.26 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.36 pct (7.42 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.97 pct (8.02 pct)
* Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (7.10/7.15 pct)
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor H.R. Khan will speak
at a chief financial officers' summit.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Open High Low Close Volume
61.66 61.75 61.65 61.74-76 N/A
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Nov 5* 167.82 mln
Month-to-date** (Oct) -$190.6 mln
Year-to-date** $14.24 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Nov. 5 on NSDL's website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt
Nov. 3 $15.85 mln
Month-to-date (Oct) $2.92 bln
Year-to-date $22.61 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Nov 5 on
NSDL's website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Nov 5
Foreign Banks 17.64 bln
Public Sector Banks -4.64 bln
Private Sector Banks 3.55 bln
Others -6.82 bln
Primary Dealers 12.00 bln
ISSUANCES
Paper Amount Date
Government Bonds 150 bln rupees Nov.7
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India sets cut-off rate of 7.99
percent at two-day variable rate reverse repo auction.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI at 58.38 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.33 trillion
rupees.
($1 = 61.4250 Indian rupee)
