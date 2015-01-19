GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Most Asian share markets followed Wall Street higher on Monday, though investors were wary of being disappointed yet again by economic data from China and policy stimulus in the euro zone. * The euro flirted with 11-year lows early on Monday as investors braced for the European Central Bank to take its boldest steps yet to combat deflation and revive the euro zone economy. * Oil prices fell in early Asian trade on Monday, with markets expecting gloomy Chinese economic data to be published this week. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday as an upbeat report on U.S. consumer sentiment and less dire data on inflation sparked profit-taking on recent gains tied to fears about deflation in Europe and a surprise policy move by the Swiss central bank. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,121.89 (up 0.17 pct) * NSE index 8,513.80 (up 0.23 pct) * Rupee 61.8650/8750 per dlr (62.0550/0650) * 10-year bond yield 7.71 pct (7.69 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.82 pct (6.90 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.50 pct (7.53 pct) * Call money 7.50/7.60 pct (7.70/7.75 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * Earnings: Hindustan Unilever, Hindustan Zinc , Mindtree, Steel Strips Wheels OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday he was committed to meeting this year's budget deficit target, welcoming a cut in interest rates by the Reserve Bank of India on the back of falling inflation. * India's government is scrambling to put together a 'Plan B' to raise even a fraction of its $10 billion target from asset sales, officials said, with potential new sales including part of its stake in refiner Indian Oil. * India will use an upcoming visit by Barack Obama to press the United States to remove Indian oil companies from a list naming firms doing business in Iran, and to seek priority access to U.S. LNG exports, sources in the Oil Ministry said. * India's Reliance Industries posted a sharper than expected fall in quarterly net profit, the first such drop in more than two years, due to a plunge in global oil prices and said market volatility remained challenging. * Sweden's IKEA Group plans to double the amount of goods it sources from India by 2020, a boost for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to support manufacturing in his country. * The Reserve Bank of India is considering allowing banks to buy infrastructure bonds, in a bid to jumpstart a market that has suffered from low trading volumes after launching last year, said a source with knowledge of the central bank's thinking. KEY DEALS * State-owned Oriental Bank of Commerce and State Bank of Patiala on Friday called for bids for separate offerings of Basel-III compliant bonds. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.18 62.20 61.86 61.88-91 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 16* $177.78 mln Month-to-date** $46.32 mln Year-to-date** $46.32 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan.16 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Jan. 16* $104.09 mln Month-to-date $2.08 bln Year-to-date $2.08 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan.16 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 16 Foreign Banks -31.50 bln Public Sector Banks 31.16 bln Private Sector Banks 9.09 bln Mutual Funds 17.85 bln Others -0.72 bln Primary Dealers -25.88 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.61%, 2016 Interest Jan 19 266.54 (8 States) SDL 07.96%, 2017 Interest Jan 19 199.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.99%, 2017 Interest Jan 19 285.48 (3 States) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Jan 19 213.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Jan 19 426.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.54%, 2021 Interest Jan 19 800.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Jan 19 633.35 (4 States) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jan 19 214.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.67%, 2017 Interest Jan 19 867.00 (3 States) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Jan 19 8.80 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.83%, 2022 Interest Jan 19 529.80 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.84%, 2022 Interest Jan 19 1215.50 (3 States) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Jan 19 1508.93 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Jan 19 444.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jan 19 222.25 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jan 19 668.25 (WEST BENGAL) 6.83% 2039 Interest Jan 19 4439.50 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES T-bills auction 140 billion rupees LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 52 bids for 208.23 billion rupees ($3.37 billion) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 63.05 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise at 3.45 trillion rupees. 