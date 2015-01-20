GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian markets rallied in relief on Tuesday after China reported its economy had not slowed as far as many had feared, a rare glint of brightness amid gloom over the global outlook. * The euro faced pressure on Tuesday as investors positioned for possible easing steps by the European Central Bank as early as this week, while the dollar edged up on the yen after a U.S. holiday. * Oil markets opened to cautious trading in Asia on Tuesday ahead of data expected to show China's economy grew at the slowest pace in 24 years in 2014, stoking worries in energy markets already suffering from slowing demand and oversupply. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday as an upbeat report on U.S. consumer sentiment and less dire data on inflation sparked profit-taking on recent gains tied to fears about deflation in Europe and a surprise policy move by the Swiss central bank. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,262.01 (up 0.50 pct) * NSE index 8,550.70 (up 0.43 pct) * Rupee 61.71/72 per dlr (61.8650/8750) * 10-year bond yield 7.72 pct (7.71 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.86 pct (6.82 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.53 pct (7.50 pct) * Call money 7.90/7.95 pct (7.50/7.60 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to address a press conference on financial inclusion * Earnings: Kotak Mahindra Bank, South Indian Bank , BASF India, Jindal Saw, Praj Industries, Rallis India OVERNIGHT NEWS * Hindustan Unilever Ltd, the Indian arm of Anglo-Dutch consumer group Unilever, saw a smaller-than-expected rise in quarterly sales volumes as urban shoppers reined in spending in a sluggish economy, sending its shares down more than 5 percent on Monday. * China on Monday lodged a protest with Tokyo after Japanese media quoted Japan's foreign minister as saying that a disputed border region between China and India belonged to India, in the latest source of friction between the two Asian rivals. * The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said it will allow banks to review their base rate methodology three years after it has been finalised, down from the current five years, in a move aimed at giving lenders greater flexibility in their operations. KEY DEALS * State-owned Indian companies Rural Electrification Corp and Indian Railway Finance Corp plan to raise a combined minimum of 15 billion rupees ($242.8 million) from two separate bond offerings. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 61.94 62.09 61.94 61.95-99 LOW FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 16* $70.28 mln Month-to-date** $243.33 mln Year-to-date** $243.33 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan.16 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Jan. 19* $18.15 mln Month-to-date $2.10 bln Year-to-date $2.10 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan.19 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 19 Foreign Banks -15.26 bln Public Sector Banks 20.65 bln Private Sector Banks -1.36 bln Mutual Funds 2.16 bln Others 0.16 bln Primary Dealers -6.35 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.32%, 2016 Interest Jan 20 115.85 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.33%, 2016 Interest Jan 20 60.81 (HARYANA) SDL 08.25%, 2020 Interest Jan 20 907.50 (4 States) SDL 08.27%, 2020 Interest Jan 20 20.68 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.29%, 2020 Interest Jan 20 32.77 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jan 20 214.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Jan 20 429.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jan 20 1182.50 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Jan 20 430.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 05.90%, 2017 Interest Jan 21 2133.76 (27 States) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jan 21 203.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jan 21 786.93 (2 States)========================================================= == For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES T-bills auction 140 billion rupees LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 53 bids for 208.88 billion rupees ($3.38 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 56.53 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise at 3.41 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)