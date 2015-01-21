GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares held firm and the euro stayed under pressure on Wednesday as investors counted on the European Central Bank to unveil a stimulus drive, while the yen was subdued ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy announcement later in the Asian day. * The yen nursed broad losses early on Wednesday as investors sold the Japanese currency in a precautionary move against any further policy easing by the Bank of Japan. * Oil prices edged up in early Asian trading on Wednesday in a further sign that prices are receiving support around current levels, but analysts said the outlook for the next six months remained weak due to oversupply. * U.S. Treasury prices gained on Tuesday with 30-year bonds leading the rally, as investors bet the European Central Bank will launch new quantitative easing this week, keeping longer-dated debt in demand as investors hunt for higher yields. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,784.67 (up 1.85 pct) * NSE index 8,695.60 (up 1.69 pct) * Rupee 61.69/70 per dlr (61.71/72) * 10-year bond yield 7.72 pct (7.72 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.85 pct (6.86 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.53 pct (7.53 pct) * Call money 7.80/7.85 pct (7.90/7.95 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * SEBI chairman UK Sinha to attend CRISIL's Corporate Bond Market Seminar * India money supply data at 1130 GMT * Earnings: ITC, ING Vysya Bank, KPIT Technologies, L&T Finance Holdings, McLeod Russel India, Raymond, Tata Elxsi, TTK Prestige, Zee Entertainment Enterprises OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs will discuss on Wednesday the possible sale of a 10 percent stake in Indian Oil Corp, two sources with knowledge of the matter said, as the government finds ways to meet its fiscal deficit target. * India's economy is expected to grow around an annual 5.6 percent in the fiscal year that ends in March, a top finance ministry official said on Tuesday. * An investment vehicle lining up a $2 billion package to help bail the boss of India's troubled Sahara out of jail said it expects to ultimately take control of landmark hotel assets like New York's Plaza after the conglomerate fails to repay lenders. KEY DEALS * Twitter Inc on Tuesday said it would buy Indian mobile phone marketing start-up ZipDial, reportedly for $30 million to $40 million, as the U.S. microblogging service looks to expand in the world's second-biggest mobile market. * Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC is investing 10.2 billion rupees ($165.5 million) in India's Bandhan Financial Services, which is setting up one of the country's two newest banks, Bandhan's chairman said on Tuesday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 61.98 62.08 61.98 62.02-06 HIGH FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 20* $206.74 mln Month-to-date** $310.91 mln Year-to-date** $310.91 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan.20 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Jan. 20* $216.53 mln Month-to-date $2.32 bln Year-to-date $2.32 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan.20 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 20 Foreign Banks 5.77 bln Public Sector Banks -44.19 bln Private Sector Banks 10.82 bln Mutual Funds 21.36 bln Others -3.75 bln Primary Dealers 9.99 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 05.90%, 2017 Interest Jan 21 2133.76 (27 States) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jan 21 203.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jan 21 786.93 (2 States) SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Jan 22 312.00 (2 States) SDL 07.85%, 2019 Interest Jan 22 2158.75 (3 States) 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 22 30017.50 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES T-bills auction 140 billion rupees Bonds auction 140 billion rupees LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 53 bids for 208.58 billion rupees ($3.37 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 82.34 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI flat at 3.41 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)