GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares held near six-week highs on Thursday as investors bet the European Central Bank will unveil a bond-buying stimulus programme later in the day in an attempt to revive the flagging euro zone economy. * The Canadian dollar languished at its lowest in nearly six years early on Thursday, having suffered a massive drop after the Bank of Canada stunned markets by cutting interest rates. * Oil prices dipped early on Thursday ahead of the expected announcement of a bond-buying programme by the European Central Bank (ECB) later in the day that could push the dollar to new highs and put downward pressure on commodities. * U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday as investors unwound positions on reports that European Central Bank has proposed 50 billion euros ($58 billion) worth of monthly bond purchases, and after the Bank of Canada made a surprise interest rate cut. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,888.86 (up 0.36 pct) * NSE index 8,729.50 (up 0.39 pct) * Rupee 61.6350/6450 per dlr (61.69/70) * 10-year bond yield 7.69 pct (7.72 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.86 pct (6.85 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.54 pct (7.53 pct) * Call money 7.75/7.80 pct (7.80/7.85 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India's capital markets regulator SEBI board meeting * Earnings: Alembic, Biocon, Cairn India, Dish TV India, Essar Ports, HCL Infosystems, Mastek, Muthoot Finance, Prestige Estates Projects, Sterlite Technologies, Zee Media OVERNIGHT NEWS * India invited bids from bankers on Wednesday to manage the sale of a 10 percent stake in iron ore miner NMDC, trying to revive a $10 billion asset sale programme and narrow the country's fiscal deficit to a seven-year low. * Kia Motors needs to set up a factory in India to tap growth there and offset slowing sales in Russia and China, the Dong-A Ilbo newspaper quoted the South Korean automaker's chief executive as saying. * Indian gold importers are offering a discount of up to $16 an ounce versus London prices, the widest in 17 months, as jewellers curtail purchases ahead of a possible cut in the import duty. * India's largest cigarette maker ITC Ltd's quarterly profit fell slightly short of analyst estimates as higher taxes on smokes and a government push to discourage tobacco consumption hurt sales, sending shares down 5 percent Wednesday. KEY DEALS * State-owned Indian Railway Finance Corp will raise 26.25 billion rupees ($427 million) from a 2-year bond offering at an annual coupon of 7.83 percent. * Reliance Industries received orders of over $4.5 billion for its $1 billion offering of 10-year bonds, priced to yield at 240bp over US Treasuries. The coupon is 4.125 percent. * State-owned Rural Electrification Corp priced its 19.25 billion ($312 million) offering of 10-year unsecured bonds at 8.23 percent. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 61.75 61.89 61.73 61.78-85 MEDIUM FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 21* $335.09 mln Month-to-date** $524.38 mln Year-to-date** $524.38 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan.21 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Jan. 21* $207.50 mln Month-to-date $2.52 bln Year-to-date $2.52 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan.21 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 21 Foreign Banks -1.78 bln Public Sector Banks -25.23 bln Private Sector Banks 12.90 bln Mutual Funds 4.80 bln Others -1.40 bln Primary Dealers 10.72 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Jan 22 312.00 (2 States) SDL 07.85%, 2019 Interest Jan 22 2158.75 (3 States) 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 22 30017.50 SDL 07.00%, 2019 Interest Jan 23 1097.25 (3 States) SDL 07.09%, 2019 Interest Jan 23 142.97 (2 States) SDL 07.10%, 2019 Interest Jan 23 649.74 (2 States) SDL 07.13%, 2019 Interest Jan 23 582.02 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Jan 23 212.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.56%, 2023 Interest Jan 23 856.00 (2 States) SDL 08.57%, 2023 Interest Jan 23 309.22 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2023 Interest Jan 23 677.82 (2 States) SDL 08.59%, 2023 Interest Jan 23 859.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Jan 23 1075.00 (2 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Jan 23 345.60 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.78%, 2024 Interest Jan 23 351.20 (HARYANA) SDL 08.93%, 2019 Interest Jan 23 133.95 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.94%, 2024 Interest Jan 23 1229.25 (3 States) SDL 08.95%, 2024 Interest Jan 23 447.50 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.96%, 2024 Interest Jan 23 201.60 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2024 Interest Jan 23 1345.50 (2 States) SDL 08.98%, 2024 Interest Jan 23 673.50 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 24 157500.00 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES Bonds auction 140 billion rupees LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 55 bids for 209.26 billion rupees ($3.40 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 96.54 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI flat at 3.41 trillion rupees. 