GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian equities extended a global equities rally on Friday after the European Central Bank launched a bond-buying stimulus drive in a landmark move that buoyed investor risk appetite, drove bonds higher and left the euro pinned near 11-year lows. * The euro wallowed at 11-year lows early on Friday after suffering a massive decline as the European Central Bank launched a stimulus program that would pump hundreds of billions in new money into a sagging euro zone economy. * Oil prices jumped in Asian trading on Friday as news of the death of Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah added to uncertainty in energy markets already facing some of the biggest shifts in decades. * U.S. Treasuries pared yield declines on Thursday but remained slightly lower after the European Central Bank announced more bond purchases than expected in a move that boosts global liquidity and is expected to support U.S. and European bonds. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 29,006.02 (up 0.41 pct) * NSE index 8,761.40 (up 0.37 pct) * Rupee 61.6950/7050 per dlr (61.6350/6450) * 10-year bond yield 7.71 pct (7.69 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.91 pct (6.86 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.56 pct (7.54 pct) * Call money 7.85/7.90 pct (7.75/7.80 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India bank lending and foreign reserves data at 1130 GMT * Earnings: Alstom India, Bharat Electronics , Colgate-Palmolive (India), Coromandel International, Edelweiss Financial Services, Ultratech Cement OVERNIGHT NEWS * India will not stray from a plan to slash its fiscal deficit to 3 percent of gross domestic product within two years, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday, despite top aides' advice to revive the economy with more infrastructure spending. * India's capital market regulator said on Thursday it will allow companies to re-issue existing corporate bonds, in a move that is expected to avoid the fragmentation of liquidity in debt markets with multiple issuances. * India has asked its refiners to slash oil buys from Iran in the next two months to keep the imports in line with the previous fiscal year's levels, sources with knowledge of the matter said, days ahead of President Barack Obama's visit to New Delhi. * India is set to strike a bilateral tax agreement with the United States as early as this weekend, hoping to boost foreign investment and ease concerns raised by bruising disputes including cases against Vodafone and Shell. * South Korea's POSCO inaugurated a $709 million steel mill in western India on Thursday, looking to gradually scale up its presence in the emerging market despite having to wait for a decade to get started on a $12 billion steelmaking plant. KEY DEALS * Indian wind turbine maker Suzlon Energy Ltd said it had agreed to sell its German unit Senvion SE to buyout firm Centerbridge Partners for 1 billion euros ($1.16 billion), in an all-cash deal that will help the group reduce its debts. * Indian lender Yes Bank is the main suitor in the race for Deutsche Asset Management (India) Pvt. Ltd's mutual fund business in India, two sources who are directly involved in the process said, although talks are still at an early stage. * The state-owned pair of Bank of India and Export-Import Bank of India are closely monitoring markets for separate potential offerings of US dollar bonds. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 61.98 61.98 61.61 61.65-68 HIGH FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 22* $96.08 mln Month-to-date** $870.09 mln Year-to-date** $870.09 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan.22 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Jan. 22* $194.00 mln Month-to-date $2.72 bln Year-to-date $2.72 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan.22 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 22 Foreign Banks -30.42 bln Public Sector Banks 39.07 bln Private Sector Banks 0.05 bln Mutual Funds 3.03 bln Others 0.39 bln Primary Dealers -12.14 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.00%, 2019 Interest Jan 23 1097.25 (3 States) SDL 07.09%, 2019 Interest Jan 23 142.97 (2 States) SDL 07.10%, 2019 Interest Jan 23 649.74 (2 States) SDL 07.13%, 2019 Interest Jan 23 582.02 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Jan 23 212.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.56%, 2023 Interest Jan 23 856.00 (2 States) SDL 08.57%, 2023 Interest Jan 23 309.22 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2023 Interest Jan 23 677.82 (2 States) SDL 08.59%, 2023 Interest Jan 23 859.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Jan 23 1075.00 (2 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Jan 23 345.60 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.78%, 2024 Interest Jan 23 351.20 (HARYANA) SDL 08.93%, 2019 Interest Jan 23 133.95 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.94%, 2024 Interest Jan 23 1229.25 (3 States) SDL 08.95%, 2024 Interest Jan 23 447.50 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.96%, 2024 Interest Jan 23 201.60 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2024 Interest Jan 23 1345.50 (2 States) SDL 08.98%, 2024 Interest Jan 23 673.50 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 24 157500.00 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES Bonds auction 140 billion rupees LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 46 bids for 168.88 billion rupees ($2.74 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 69.84 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.44 trillion rupees. 