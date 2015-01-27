GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian share markets were mostly firmer on Tuesday and the euro clung to rare gains, relieved that European equities had weathered Greece's election outcome without much disruption. * The embattled euro held onto modest gains early on Tuesday, having bounced off an 11-year trough as investors decided to take profits on extremely bearish positions. * Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday, with Brent holding above $48 following comments from a top OPEC official that prices may have found a floor. * U.S. Treasury debt prices slipped on Monday ahead of $90 billion of fixed-rate supply and a Federal Reserve meeting later this week in a session marked by low volumes as a major winter storm hit the New York area. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 29,278.84 (up 0.94 pct) * NSE index 8,835.60 (up 0.85 pct) * Rupee 61.42/43 per dlr (61.6950/7050) * 10-year bond yield 7.70 pct (7.71 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.79 pct (6.91 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.51 pct (7.56 pct) * Call money 7.75/7.80 pct (7.85/7.90 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * Earnings: Maruti Suzuki India, Idea Cellular, Union Bank of India, Amara Raja Batteries, Chennai Petroleum, Godrej Properties, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Karnataka Bank, Titan Industries OVERNIGHT NEWS * U.S. President Barack Obama ended a landmark day in India on Monday with a pledge of $4 billion in investments and loans, seeking to release what he called the "untapped potential" of a business and strategic partnership between the world's largest democracies. * Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised a stable and predictable tax regime in India during a meeting with Indian and U.S. corporate leaders on Monday. * A civil nuclear pact struck at summit talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Barack Obama could help clear a logjam of stalled projects, the head of U.S. nuclear power plant maker Westinghouse told Reuters on Monday. * Indian conglomerate Mahindra Group plans to expand its renewable energy business and invest 45 billion rupees ($732.5 million) over the next three to four years, its chairman said, amid a government-led push to increase the use of clean energy. * India expects to hold auctions for private firms to mine and sell coal in the near future, the country's coal and power minister Piyush Goyal said but first wants to deal with mines that are directly linked to plants that use the fuel. * India is betting that mobile phone vendors, fuel stations and corner stores can help it put basic banking within the grasp of hundreds of millions of its poor people living beyond the reach of traditional bank branches. * India's foreign exchange reserves rose $2.7 billion last week to reach a record high as the central bank continued to buy U.S. dollars in a bid to shore up its defences against any potential volatility in global currency markets. KEY DEALS * India is likely to sell a 5 percent stake in state-run Power Finance Corp Ltd next week, a finance ministry source said, as the government scrambles to meet part of a near $10 billion share sale target before March 31. * India plans to sell a 5 percent stake in state-run Dredging Corp of India Ltd (DCIL), the country's largest dredging company, and has invited bids from merchant bankers, the government said. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 61.70 61.79 61.70 61.67-73 HIGH FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 23* $328.88 mln Month-to-date** $977.31 mln Year-to-date** $977.31 mln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan.23 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Jan. 23* NA Month-to-date NA Year-to-date NA * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan.23 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 23 Foreign Banks -1.26 bln Public Sector Banks -28.33 bln Private Sector Banks 17.79 bln Mutual Funds 0.57 bln Others 6.28 bln Primary Dealers 4.95 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.84%, 2018 Interest Jan 27 215.34 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest Jan 27 294.38 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest Jan 27 179.25 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.87%, 2018 Interest Jan 27 1042.78 (3 States) SDL 07.89%, 2018 Interest Jan 27 927.08 (2 States) SDL 07.90%, 2018 Interest Jan 27 69.92 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 07.92%, 2018 Interest Jan 27 198.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Jan 27 98.03 (ASSAM) SDL 07.98%, 2018 Interest Jan 27 39.90 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.00%, 2017 Interest Jan 27 400.00 (2 States) SDL 08.04%, 2017 Interest Jan 27 107.39 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Jan 27 50.33 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.60%, 2022 Interest Jan 27 150.50 (3 States) SDL 08.65%, 2022 Interest Jan 27 540.63 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.66%, 2022 Interest Jan 27 1818.60 (3 States) SDL 08.67%, 2022 Interest Jan 27 108.38 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.70%, 2022 Interest Jan 27 600.30 (KERALA) SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Jan 27 326.63 (HARYANA) SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jan 27 558.52 (BIHAR) SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Jan 27 654.75 (MADHYA PRADESH) 7.17% FRB 2035 Interest Jan 27 125.48 8.40% 2024 Interest Jan 28 27300.00 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES T-bills auction 140* billion rupees LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 47 bids for 194.6 billion rupees ($3.16 billion) at its four-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 80.14 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.41 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)