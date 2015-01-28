GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stock markets followed Wall Street into the red early on Wednesday, while the euro managed a rare rally on speculation the Federal Reserve could take a dovish turn in its post-meeting statement later in the session. * The dollar stepped back from a 11-year peak against a basket of currencies after soft spending data and some disappointing earnings cast doubts about the underlying optimism on the U.S. economic outlook. * Oil jumped as much as 3 percent on Tuesday as a weak dollar propped up commodities, but crude prices came off their highs in post-settlement trading on signs of another big U.S. supply build last week. * U.S. Treasury debt prices ended mixed on Tuesday after 30-year yields touched record lows amid data-driven worries about sputtering world growth and a sharp sell-off on Wall Street. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 29,571.04 (up 1 pct) * NSE index 8,910.50 (up 0.85 pct) * Rupee 61.3950/4050 per dlr (61.42/43) * 10-year bond yield 7.70 pct (7.70 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.77 pct (6.79 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.48 pct (7.51 pct) * Call money 7.80/7.85 pct (7.75/7.80 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * Earnings: Ranbaxy Laboratories, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Aban Offshore, Accelya Kale Solutions, Adani Ports & SEZ, Adani Power , Alstom T&D India, EIH, Emami , Geometric, Havells India, JM Financial, Jyothy Laboratories, Noida Toll Bridge, Sintex Industries, Welspun Corp OVERNIGHT NEWS * Max India Ltd, which has interests in areas including insurance and healthcare, said its board had approved splitting the company into three different entities to streamline the business structure and sharpen focus. * India's Idea Cellular Ltd posted a 64 percent rise in quarterly profit as it added more subscribers than rivals did, boosting data and talk time usage. * Indian carmaker Maruti Suzuki has promised investors more clarity on its investment plans after March, a move that goes some way to appeasing shareholders that have fretted over the low returns it earns from a growing cash pile. * The Indian government has postponed until March 4 the auction of mobile phone airwaves through which it is expected to raise $10 billion, according to a government notice on Tuesday. KEY DEALS * Hornbill Orchid Fund, an India-focused firm partly owned by one of China's oldest private equity managers, Orchid Asia, is raising $250 million for a long-short fund, Hornbill Orchid managing partner Manoj Thakur said. * India's Aditya Birla Finance Ltd plans to raise 7 billion rupees selling commercial papers maturing in two months, merchant bankers said on Tuesday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 61.60 61.68 61.58 61.63-69 HIGH FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 27* $155.29 mln Month-to-date** $1.32 bln Year-to-date** $1.32 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan.27 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Jan. 27* $48.70 mln Month-to-date $3.12 bln Year-to-date $3.12 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan.27 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 27 Foreign Banks -12.51 bln Public Sector Banks 1.58 bln Private Sector Banks 7.46 bln Mutual Funds 0.25 bln Others 4.05 bln Primary Dealers -0.83 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== 8.40% 2024 Interest Jan 28 27300.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 29 185500.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 29 60000.00 SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Jan 30 388.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Jan 30 388.50 (2 States) SDL 09.35%, 2024 Interest Jan 30 701.25 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.37%, 2024 Interest Jan 30 730.86 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.38%, 2024 Interest Jan 30 154.77 (2 States) SDL 09.40%, 2024 Interest Jan 30 896.59 (2 States) SDL 09.41%, 2024 Interest Jan 30 1411.50 (2 States) SDL 09.42%, 2024 Interest Jan 30 471.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.60%, 2024 Interest Jan 30 336.00 (CHATTISGARH) SDL 09.69%, 2024 Interest Jan 30 218.03 (JHARKHAND) =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES T-bills auction 140 billion rupees Bonds auction 130 billion rupees LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 54 bids for 214.54 billion rupees ($3.49 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 61.55 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.44 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)