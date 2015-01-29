GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares retreated on Thursday after the Federal Reserve unexpectedly lifted its view on the economy, signalling that the U.S. central bank remains firmly on track with plans to raise interest rates this year. * The New Zealand dollar slumped to four-year lows on Thursday as investors priced in a greater chance of rate cuts there, while U.S. dollar bulls focused on the positive in the Federal Reserve's latest policy statement. * Oil prices opened up weak on Thursday in Asia after record U.S. stockpiles sent it tumbling to near six year lows in the previous session, and analysts said that the outlook remained weak. * The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations fell on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve acknowledged price growth may soften further due to the steep drop in oil prices. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 29,559.18 (down 0.04 pct) * NSE index 8,914.30 (up 0.04 pct) * Rupee 61.41/42 per dlr (61.3950/4050) * 10-year bond yield 7.71 pct (7.70 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.79 pct (6.77 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.51 pct (7.48 pct) * Call money 6.80/6.85 pct (7.80/7.85 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India central bank Deputy Governor H.R. Khan at a financial inclusion conference * Earnings: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Housing Development Finance Corp, 3M India, Akzo Nobel India, Ashok Leyland, Asian Paints , Blue Dart Express, Essel Propack, Hindustan Construction, ICRA, IDFC , India Infoline, Jagran Prakashan, Karur Vysya Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, SKS Microfinance, Sesa Sterlite, Swaraj Engines, TajGVK Hotels, Trent OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's government made a push on Wednesday to bolster its strained finances, offering to sell a stake in miner Coal India and more mobile phone airwaves as it aimed to deliver on a promise to trim its fiscal deficit. * Indian private refiners Reliance Industries Ltd and Essar Oil Ltd are competing with state refiners to sell diesel to Indian Railways, sources at the state refiners said, after the federal government's control over diesel pricing ended last year. * India will not appeal a regional court ruling in favour of Vodafone Group Plc in a long-running tax dispute, the federal cabinet decided on Wednesday, in a move aimed at boosting investor confidence in Asia's third-largest economy. * The Indian cabinet set a base price of 37.05 billion rupees ($603.98 million) for every megahertz (MHz) of nationwide spectrum in the 2100 megahertz spectrum auction, the telecoms minister said on Wednesday. KEY DEALS * India will sell a stake of up to 10 percent in state-run Coal India Ltd through an auction on the country's stock exchanges on Friday, the government said. * India's state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp's share sale is scheduled for this fiscal though falling crude prices pose a challenge, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday. * India's Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd said it was likely to default on payments for convertible bonds worth $200 million due on Feb. 13, because it could not generate enough revenue from its operations. * Delhi International Airport Private Limited, or Dial, has priced a $288.75 million (17.71 billion rupees) offering of seven-year senior secured Reg S bonds to yield 6.125 percent. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 61.57 61.68 61.55 61.62-65 HIGH FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 28* $280.60 mln Month-to-date** $1.50 bln Year-to-date** $1.50 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan.28 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Jan. 28* $115.78 mln Month-to-date $3.23 bln Year-to-date $3.23 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan.28 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 28 Foreign Banks -40.35 bln Public Sector Banks 32.02 bln Private Sector Banks 15.23 bln Mutual Funds 2.50 bln Others -0.64 bln Primary Dealers -8.76 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 29 185500.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 29 60000.00 SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Jan 30 388.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Jan 30 388.50 (2 States) SDL 09.35%, 2024 Interest Jan 30 701.25 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.37%, 2024 Interest Jan 30 730.86 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.38%, 2024 Interest Jan 30 154.77 (2 States) SDL 09.40%, 2024 Interest Jan 30 896.59 (2 States) SDL 09.41%, 2024 Interest Jan 30 1411.50 (2 States) SDL 09.42%, 2024 Interest Jan 30 471.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.60%, 2024 Interest Jan 30 336.00 (CHATTISGARH) SDL 09.69%, 2024 Interest Jan 30 218.03 (JHARKHAND) =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES Bonds auction 130 billion rupees LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 56 bids for 224.91 billion rupees ($3.66 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 97.94 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.42 trillion rupees. (1 Indian rupee = $0.0163) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)