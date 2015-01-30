GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares got off to a lacklustre start on Friday, as a late earnings-led surge on Wall Street was tempered by ongoing concerns about global growth. * Dollar-bloc currencies nursed hefty losses early on Friday, following a selloff that saw the Australian dollar slump to its lowest in over five years as investors wagered on an interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia. * Oil prices dipped in early trading on Friday following slight gains in the previous sessions, and analysts said the outlook remained weak with production high and producers reducing operating costs to adjust to lower export revenues. * U.S. Treasuries fell on Thursday, with long-term yields backing away from record lows as U.S. jobless claims figures shrank to a 15-year low and investors made room for $64 billion of new government debt. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 29,681.77 (up 0.41 pct) * NSE index 8,952.35 (up 0.43 pct) * Rupee 61.86/87 per dlr (61.41/42) * 10-year bond yield 7.71 pct (7.71 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.82 pct (6.79 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.52 pct (7.51 pct) * Call money 6.80/6.85 pct (6.80/6.85 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * Revised GDP data for last three fiscal years ending March 14 at 1130 GMT * Infrastructure output data for December at 0630 GMT * Fiscal deficit data for December at 1030 GMT * Weekly foreign reserves data at 1130 GMT * Earnings: ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Adani Enterprises, Andhra Bank, Vijaya Bank , Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, JSW Steel, NTPC, Berger Paints India , Dabur India, Engineers India, IFCI, Indoco Remedies, Kirloskar Brothers , Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Monsanto India, PVR, Shoppers Stop, Siemens India, Sundaram Finance, Sun TV Network , Tata Global Beverages, Thermax, Thomas Cook India, Usha Martin, Whirlpool of India OVERNIGHT NEWS * India has priced its sale of a stake in Coal India Ltd at a 4.5 percent discount to the Thursday close, as it looks to lure buyers for the biggest ever offering in the local equity market. * India's Sesa Sterlite Ltd said on Thursday it was taking steps to reduce operating and capital costs, the latest miner to address the impact of sharp falls in the prices of iron ore, crude oil and other commodities. * The Indian government has asked tax officials to apply the principle behind a tax ruling in favour of Vodafone Group Plc to all similar cases, a major boost to foreign firms including Royal Dutch Shell PLC. * Indian state-run utility NTPC has restricted the building of three new solar power projects to domestic manufacturers, even as India pushes for overseas companies to lead fresh investments into a renewable energy drive. * Bharti Airtel said on Thursday its mobile commerce unit will apply for a payments bank licence which will allow India's biggest telecom network carrier to offer basic banking services like remittances and deposits, but not lend money. * Mahindra & Mahindra, India's leading utility vehicle manufacturer, said it conducted raids across six auto spare part makers and sales outlets in the country, to counter the 'ever-growing' threat of counterfeit products. KEY DEALS * State-owned Dena Bank has invited bids for its 10 billion rupees ($162 million) offering of Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 perpetual bonds. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.03 62.22 62.02 62.05-10 HIGH FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 29* $278.66 mln Month-to-date** $1.81 bln Year-to-date** $1.81 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan.29 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Jan. 29* $210.80 mln Month-to-date $3.44 bln Year-to-date $3.44 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan.29 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 29 Foreign Banks -7.73 bln Public Sector Banks 22.35 bln Private Sector Banks 4.47 bln Mutual Funds -1.62 bln Others 1.48 bln Primary Dealers -18.96 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Jan 30 388.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Jan 30 388.50 (2 States) SDL 09.35%, 2024 Interest Jan 30 701.25 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.37%, 2024 Interest Jan 30 730.86 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.38%, 2024 Interest Jan 30 154.77 (2 States) SDL 09.40%, 2024 Interest Jan 30 896.59 (2 States) SDL 09.41%, 2024 Interest Jan 30 1411.50 (2 States) SDL 09.42%, 2024 Interest Jan 30 471.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.60%, 2024 Interest Jan 30 336.00 (CHATTISGARH) SDL 09.69%, 2024 Interest Jan 30 218.03 (JHARKHAND) =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES Bonds auction 130 billion rupees LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 39 bids for 159 billion rupees ($2.59 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 55.44 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.57 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)