* Asian shares got off to a downbeat start on Monday, after
weekend Chinese data raised concerns about growth in the world's
second-largest economy.
* The yen firmed broadly early on Monday, while commodity
currencies softened as worries about the health of the Chinese
economy dealt a fresh blow to sentiment already unsettled by a
selloff on Wall Street.
* Crude oil prices fell early on Monday after U.S. unions
called a refinery strike and traders cashed in on strong price
gains last week when the market soared more than 8 percent on a
sharp drop in U.S. drilling.
* U.S. Treasury debt prices jumped on Friday, with long-term
yields hitting record lows after slower-than-anticipated
economic growth fuelled speculation that the Federal Reserve
will delay interest rate hikes.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 29,182.95 (down 1.68 pct)
* NSE index 8,808.90 (down 1.6 pct)
* Rupee 61.86/87 per dlr (61.86/87)
* 10-year bond yield 7.69 pct (7.71 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 6.77 pct (6.82 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.47 pct (7.52 pct)
* Call money 7.90/7.95 pct (6.80/6.85 pct)
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India to release manufacturing PMI data at 0500 GMT
* Earnings: Bayer Cropscience, Bharat Forge
, Cummins India, Indian Bank,
Redington India, Religare Enterprises,
Strides Arcolab, UPL Ltd
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India should take advantage of weak oil prices and
shrinking budgets among majors to attract top flight oil
services firms and improve its own skills and technology, the
head of oil and mining firm Sesa Sterlite Ltd said on
Friday
* India's economy grew almost 50 percent faster in 2013/14
than earlier thought, the government said on Friday after
changing a formula, a reminder of the challenges that unreliable
statistics present to Indian policymakers.
* India's fiscal deficit overshot the full-year
target in December as the gap swelled to 5.32 trillion rupees
($85.90 billion), or 100.2 percent of the target for the fiscal
year ending in March, government data showed on Friday.
* Indian conglomerate Adani Group unveiled a wide-ranging
restructuring of its businesses on Friday in a move designed to
make it easier for the group to expand its mining, ports and
power operations.
* Struggling sugar mills in India should benefit from a
fixed-pricing mechanism for fuel ethanol but still need
government support to export surplus sugar, the Director General
of the Indian Sugar Mills Association said on Sunday.
* Only three of India's 45 commercial banks have cut base
lending rates since the Reserve Bank of India's surprise easing
this month, hurting the government's drive to lift business
investment.
KEY DEALS
* India has raised about $3.6 billion by selling a 10
percent stake in state-run Coal India Ltd in the
largest ever equity deal in the local market, giving a welcome
boost to the government's faltering divestment drive.
* India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has won
U.S. approval to buy Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd on
condition that it sell its interest in a generic antibacterial
medicine, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.
* Troubled Indian carrier SpiceJet Ltd said its
board had approved selling shares worth up to 15 billion rupees
($242.6 million) in the company, following a deal between its
current majority owner and a co-founder leading a rescue
plan.
* India's L&T Interstate Road Corridor has raised 4.094
billion rupees ($66 million) from a multi-tranche bond offering
via sole arranger IDFC.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Open High Low Close Volume
62.22 62.40 62.22 62.35-41 HIGH
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Jan. 30* -$124.72 mln
Month-to-date** $2.10 bln
Year-to-date** $2.10 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan.30
on NSDL's website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt
Jan. 30* $474.46 mln
Month-to-date $3.92 bln
Year-to-date $3.92 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan.30
on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Jan. 30
Foreign Banks 23.33 bln
Public Sector Banks -25.40 bln
Private Sector Banks 4.67 bln
Mutual Funds -4.73 bln
Others 17.74 bln
Primary Dealers -15.60 bln
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all
29 bids for 118.51 billion rupees ($1.92 billion) at its
three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into
the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 36.82 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.57 trillion
rupees.
