GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares got off to a downbeat start on Monday, after weekend Chinese data raised concerns about growth in the world's second-largest economy. * The yen firmed broadly early on Monday, while commodity currencies softened as worries about the health of the Chinese economy dealt a fresh blow to sentiment already unsettled by a selloff on Wall Street. * Crude oil prices fell early on Monday after U.S. unions called a refinery strike and traders cashed in on strong price gains last week when the market soared more than 8 percent on a sharp drop in U.S. drilling. * U.S. Treasury debt prices jumped on Friday, with long-term yields hitting record lows after slower-than-anticipated economic growth fuelled speculation that the Federal Reserve will delay interest rate hikes. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 29,182.95 (down 1.68 pct) * NSE index 8,808.90 (down 1.6 pct) * Rupee 61.86/87 per dlr (61.86/87) * 10-year bond yield 7.69 pct (7.71 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.77 pct (6.82 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.47 pct (7.52 pct) * Call money 7.90/7.95 pct (6.80/6.85 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India to release manufacturing PMI data at 0500 GMT * Earnings: Bayer Cropscience, Bharat Forge , Cummins India, Indian Bank, Redington India, Religare Enterprises, Strides Arcolab, UPL Ltd OVERNIGHT NEWS * India should take advantage of weak oil prices and shrinking budgets among majors to attract top flight oil services firms and improve its own skills and technology, the head of oil and mining firm Sesa Sterlite Ltd said on Friday * India's economy grew almost 50 percent faster in 2013/14 than earlier thought, the government said on Friday after changing a formula, a reminder of the challenges that unreliable statistics present to Indian policymakers. * India's fiscal deficit overshot the full-year target in December as the gap swelled to 5.32 trillion rupees ($85.90 billion), or 100.2 percent of the target for the fiscal year ending in March, government data showed on Friday. * Indian conglomerate Adani Group unveiled a wide-ranging restructuring of its businesses on Friday in a move designed to make it easier for the group to expand its mining, ports and power operations. * Struggling sugar mills in India should benefit from a fixed-pricing mechanism for fuel ethanol but still need government support to export surplus sugar, the Director General of the Indian Sugar Mills Association said on Sunday. * Only three of India's 45 commercial banks have cut base lending rates since the Reserve Bank of India's surprise easing this month, hurting the government's drive to lift business investment. KEY DEALS * India has raised about $3.6 billion by selling a 10 percent stake in state-run Coal India Ltd in the largest ever equity deal in the local market, giving a welcome boost to the government's faltering divestment drive. * India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has won U.S. approval to buy Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd on condition that it sell its interest in a generic antibacterial medicine, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Friday. * Troubled Indian carrier SpiceJet Ltd said its board had approved selling shares worth up to 15 billion rupees ($242.6 million) in the company, following a deal between its current majority owner and a co-founder leading a rescue plan. * India's L&T Interstate Road Corridor has raised 4.094 billion rupees ($66 million) from a multi-tranche bond offering via sole arranger IDFC. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.22 62.40 62.22 62.35-41 HIGH FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Jan. 30* -$124.72 mln Month-to-date** $2.10 bln Year-to-date** $2.10 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan.30 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Jan. 30* $474.46 mln Month-to-date $3.92 bln Year-to-date $3.92 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Jan.30 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Jan. 30 Foreign Banks 23.33 bln Public Sector Banks -25.40 bln Private Sector Banks 4.67 bln Mutual Funds -4.73 bln Others 17.74 bln Primary Dealers -15.60 bln LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 29 bids for 118.51 billion rupees ($1.92 billion) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 36.82 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.57 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)