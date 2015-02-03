GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks gained on Tuesday as hopes for an agreement on Greece's debt situation lifted risk appetite, while a sharp rebound in oil prices boosted commodity currencies such as the Canadian dollar and Norwegian crown. * The Canadian dollar and Norwegian crown held onto solid gains early on Tuesday, having rallied on a further rebound in oil prices which also led other commodity currencies higher as well. * Oil opened firmly in Asian trading on Tuesday after clocking up gains of 11 percent in the prior two sessions, but prices began coming off their best on persistent worries over China's demand outlook. * U.S. Treasuries prices turned flat on Monday, reversing much of their earlier gains, as Wall Street stocks staged a rally in late trading, reducing the safe-haven appeal of government debt. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 29,122.27 (down 0.21 pct) * NSE index 8,797.40 (down 0.13 pct) * Rupee 61.7950/8050 per dlr (61.86/87) * 10-year bond yield 7.65 pct (7.69 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.80 pct (6.77 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.46 pct (7.47 pct) * Call money 6.75/6.80 pct (7.90/7.95 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * Reserve Bank of India announces its bi-monthly monetary policy meeting at 0530 GMT * Earnings: Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Infratel , Jindal Steel & Power, Lupin, Punjab national Bank, TVS Motor, ACC , Britannia Industries, Crompton Greaves , Elecon Engineering Co, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, Jubilant Life Sciences, Manappuram Finance, Marico, NHPC, Shree Cement, Subex. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Having cut its policy interest rate just three weeks ago, India's central bank is expected to hold rates steady at a policy review on Tuesday, leaving its next move until after the government presents its annual budget at the end of this month. * Indian energy-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries on Monday joined a list of companies applying to set up a banking network in India, under a new structure the government hopes will extend basic banking to millions. * India's plans to attract badly needed foreign investment and technology to its coal sector are getting a cool response from some miners and trading houses, even though the country is one of the few bright spots for global coal demand. * Growth in Indian factory activity slipped in January from December's two-year high as new orders rose at a weaker rate despite factories keeping price increases to a minimum, a business survey showed on Monday. KEY DEALS * State-owned Canara Bank plans to call for bids soon for a proposed 15 billion rupees ($243 million) offering of Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 1 perpetual bonds. * India's Punjab National Bank plans to raise at least 10 billion rupees ($162.28 million) through infrastructure bond issue and it has a greenshoe option to retain an additional 10 billion rupees. The bank has set a coupon of 8.20 percent on its first-ever sale of infrastructure bonds maturing in 10 years, three merchant bankers said on Monday. * India's Dena Bank plans to raise 10 billion rupees ($162.28 million) via perpetual additional Tier I bonds, a term sheet on the lender's website showed. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.10 62.11 62.00 62.04-06 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 2* -$101.94 mln Month-to-date** $0.86 bln Year-to-date** $2.97 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 2 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Feb. 2* $53.72 mln Month-to-date $53.72 mln Year-to-date $3.97 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 2 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 2 Foreign Banks -0.19 bln Public Sector Banks -17.82 bln Private Sector Banks 2.26 bln Mutual Funds 20.60 bln Others -0.03 bln Primary Dealers -4.82 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.31%, 2020 Interest Feb 03 332.40 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Feb 03 166.40 (HARYANA) SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Feb 03 625.50 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Feb 03 827.97 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Feb 03 404.25 (ASSAM) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Feb 03 79.34 (SIKKIM) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Feb 04 1014.00 (3 States) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Feb 04 502.20 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Feb 04 210.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES Bonds auction 130 billon rupees LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 19 bids for 34.64 billion rupees ($558.21 million) at its three-day reverse repo auction on Friday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 40.78 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.44 trillion rupees. ($1 = 61.6232 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)