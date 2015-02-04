GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian share markets followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday as revived risk sentiment dented the U.S. dollar and sovereign bonds, though it was far from clear how long the sudden mood swing would last. * The dollar nursed broad losses on Wednesday, having suffered its biggest one-day fall in over a year as it came under pressure from many fronts amid oil-fuelled gains by commodity currencies. * U.S. crude futures fell more than 2 percent in early Asian trade on Wednesday, after a tumbling dollar had pushed up prices by about 19 percent over the last four sessions. * U.S. Treasuries yields jumped in a market rout on Tuesday as hopes Greece could strike a new debt deal and a further recovery in oil prices took the safe-haven shine off of high-rated government bonds. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 29,000.14 (down 0.42 pct) * NSE index 8,756.55 (down 0.46 pct) * Rupee 61.6650/6750 per dlr (61.7950/8050) * 10-year bond yield 7.73 pct (7.65 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.97 pct (6.80 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.65 pct (7.46 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (6.75/6.80 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India to release Services PMI data at 0500 GMT * India cbank chief Raghuram Rajan to speak to analysts in teleconference at 0830 GMT * Jayant Sinha, minister of state for finance, to address Delhi sustainable development summit * Earnings: Bharti Airtel, Tata Power, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Wockhardt , Aurobindo Pharma, Novartis India, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing, Century Textile & Industries, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Indian Hotels, Ingersoll-Rand India, Jai Corp , JK Lakshmi Cement, KEC International , National Fertilizers, Ramco Systems , Tube Investments of India OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank has allowed lenders more flexibility to restructure large projects that stall when cash runs out, but stopped short on Tuesday of giving banks freer rein on other problematic loans. * Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing his first state election defeat since taking charge last year, opinion polls show, a result that would dent his chances of consolidating power needed to speed up an economic recovery. * The Reserve Bank of India and the Securities and Exchange Board of India said a rule announced earlier in the day preventing foreign investors from buying corporate bonds with less than three years remaining until maturity would come into effect immediately. * India's central bank said it would allow foreign funds to re-invest interest earned from government bond coupons back into markets, but kept overall investment limits unchanged and prevented purchases of short-term corporate debt. KEY DEALS * India's HDFC Bank Ltd is expected to sell shares worth up to 100 billion rupees ($1.6 billion) as early as this week, with an offering that will include overseas and domestic stock, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. * Indian refiner Reliance Industries (Baa2/BBB+) achieved a book of $2.3 billion for its US dollar 144A/Reg S senior unsecured deal, which was sized at $750 million. * State-owned Punjab National Bank has priced its 10 billion rupees ($162 million) offering of 10-year senior bonds to yield 8.23 percent. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.02 62.00 61.88 61.91-94 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 3* -$42.86 mln Month-to-date** $0.74 bln Year-to-date** $2.85 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 3 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Feb. 3* $371.17 mln Month-to-date $424.77 mln Year-to-date $4.34 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 3 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 3 Foreign Banks -63.71 bln Public Sector Banks 108.02 bln Private Sector Banks -11.30 bln Mutual Funds -4.90 bln Others 11.51 bln Primary Dealers -39.62 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Feb 04 1014.00 (3 States) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Feb 04 502.20 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Feb 04 210.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.32%, 2015 Interest Feb 05 91.50 (KERALA) SDL 07.95%, 2017 Interest Feb 05 79.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.95%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 596.25 (2 States) SDL 07.99%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 799.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.01%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 190.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.02%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 802.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 602.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) 364 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 05 60000.00 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES T-bills auction 140 billion rupees Bonds auction 130 billion rupees LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 12 bids for 39.38 billion rupees ($638.15 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 33.67 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.41 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)