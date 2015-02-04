GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian share markets followed Wall Street higher on
Wednesday as revived risk sentiment dented the U.S. dollar and
sovereign bonds, though it was far from clear how long the
sudden mood swing would last.
* The dollar nursed broad losses on Wednesday, having
suffered its biggest one-day fall in over a year as it came
under pressure from many fronts amid oil-fuelled gains by
commodity currencies.
* U.S. crude futures fell more than 2 percent in early Asian
trade on Wednesday, after a tumbling dollar had pushed up prices
by about 19 percent over the last four sessions.
* U.S. Treasuries yields jumped in a market rout on Tuesday
as hopes Greece could strike a new debt deal and a further
recovery in oil prices took the safe-haven shine off of
high-rated government bonds.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 29,000.14 (down 0.42 pct)
* NSE index 8,756.55 (down 0.46 pct)
* Rupee 61.6650/6750 per dlr (61.7950/8050)
* 10-year bond yield 7.73 pct (7.65 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 6.97 pct (6.80 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.65 pct (7.46 pct)
* Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (6.75/6.80 pct)
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India to release Services PMI data at 0500 GMT
* India cbank chief Raghuram Rajan to speak to analysts in
teleconference at 0830 GMT
* Jayant Sinha, minister of state for finance, to address
Delhi sustainable development summit
* Earnings: Bharti Airtel, Tata Power,
Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Wockhardt
, Aurobindo Pharma, Novartis India,
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing, Century Textile &
Industries, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Indian
Hotels, Ingersoll-Rand India, Jai Corp
, JK Lakshmi Cement, KEC International
, National Fertilizers, Ramco Systems
, Tube Investments of India
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's central bank has allowed lenders more flexibility
to restructure large projects that stall when cash runs out, but
stopped short on Tuesday of giving banks freer rein on other
problematic loans.
* Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing his first
state election defeat since taking charge last year, opinion
polls show, a result that would dent his chances of
consolidating power needed to speed up an economic recovery.
* The Reserve Bank of India and the Securities and Exchange
Board of India said a rule announced earlier in the day
preventing foreign investors from buying corporate bonds with
less than three years remaining until maturity would come into
effect immediately.
* India's central bank said it would allow foreign funds to
re-invest interest earned from government bond coupons back into
markets, but kept overall investment limits unchanged and
prevented purchases of short-term corporate debt.
KEY DEALS
* India's HDFC Bank Ltd is expected to sell shares
worth up to 100 billion rupees ($1.6 billion) as early as this
week, with an offering that will include overseas and domestic
stock, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on
Tuesday.
* Indian refiner Reliance Industries (Baa2/BBB+) achieved a
book of $2.3 billion for its US dollar 144A/Reg S senior
unsecured deal, which was sized at $750 million.
* State-owned Punjab National Bank has priced its 10 billion
rupees ($162 million) offering of 10-year senior bonds to yield
8.23 percent.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click
Open High Low Close Volume
62.02 62.00 61.88 61.91-94 NA
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Feb. 3* -$42.86 mln
Month-to-date** $0.74 bln
Year-to-date** $2.85 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 3
on NSDL's website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt
Feb. 3* $371.17 mln
Month-to-date $424.77 mln
Year-to-date $4.34 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 3
on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Feb. 3
Foreign Banks -63.71 bln
Public Sector Banks 108.02 bln
Private Sector Banks -11.30 bln
Mutual Funds -4.90 bln
Others 11.51 bln
Primary Dealers -39.62 bln
INFLOWS
===========================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
===========================================================
SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Feb 04 1014.00
(3 States)
SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Feb 04 502.20
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Feb 04 210.50
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 07.32%, 2015 Interest Feb 05 91.50
(KERALA)
SDL 07.95%, 2017 Interest Feb 05 79.50
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 07.95%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 596.25
(2 States)
SDL 07.99%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 799.00
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.01%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 190.00
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 08.02%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 802.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 602.25
(UTTAR PRADESH)
364 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 05 60000.00
===========================================================
For the monthly inflows see:
===========================================================
ISSUANCES
T-bills auction 140 billion rupees
Bonds auction 130 billion rupees
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all
12 bids for 39.38 billion rupees ($638.15 million) at its
one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into
the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 33.67 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.41 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)