GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks and the euro handed back gains and slipped on Thursday after the European Central Bank took a hard line stance on Greece's debt and dampened optimism towards a resolution to the saga. * The euro took a spill early on Thursday after the European Central Bank said it will no longer accept Greek bonds as collateral for its liquidity operations, dealing a blow to Athens which is seeking debt relief from euro zone lenders. * U.S. crude edged up to near $49 a barrel in early Asian trade on Thursday, rebounding slightly after losing 9 percent in one of its biggest daily routs ever as inventories rose to a record high. * The European Central Bank's surprise move to stop accepting Greek bonds as collateral to raise cash caused a late safe haven rally in the U.S. Treasuries on Wednesday, erasing initial losses tied to encouraging U.S. and European economic data. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,883.11 (down 0.40 pct) * NSE index 8,723.70 (down 0.38 pct) * Rupee 61.75/76 per dlr (61.6650/6750) * 10-year bond yield 7.72 pct (7.73 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.99 pct (6.97 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.66 pct (7.65 pct) * Call money 6.90/7.00 pct (8.00/8.05 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * Earnings: Tata Motors, Allahabad Bank, UCO Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Arvind Ltd , Ballarpur Industries, CEAT, Great Eastern Shipping, Godrej Consumer Products, Hindustan Copper, IRB Infrastructure Developers , Jubilant FoodWorks, Petronet LNG, PTC India, Ramco Cements OVERNIGHT NEWS * French telecoms group Orange has explored purchasing some assets in Africa including ones owned by India's top mobile phone carrier Bharti Airtel, as the company seeks to strengthen its business in Africa, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. * India's postal department and the billionaire founder of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries are among 41 applicants seeking permits to run a new category of banks planned to bring basic banking services within the reach of millions. * Falling oil prices have been a major windfall for India: Just weeks ago it faced failing to meet fiscal deficit targets, but can now expect a budget that not only hits its targets, but also provides extra cash to support reform. * Subrata Roy, the boss of Indian conglomerate Sahara, is in a New Delhi prison on contempt-of-court charges and needs to post $1.6 billion in bail to get out. To help raise the money, Sahara is in talks to refinance its overseas hotels, including New York's Plaza. * India's Bharti Airtel has posted a better than expected quarterly profit, as India's biggest telecoms network operator by users and revenue added more subscribers, boosting data and voice call traffic. KEY DEALS * HDFC Bank Ltd, India's largest lender by market value, launched a share offer in the United States and India on Wednesday to raise up to $1.6 billion. * India's Canara Bank likely to raise up to 15 billion rupees ($242.39 million) through issue of Basel III compliant perpetual additional tier I bonds, three merchant bankers said on Wednesday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.06 62.22 62.07 62.19-22 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 4* -$13.57 mln Month-to-date** $0.74 bln Year-to-date** $2.84 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 4 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 4 Foreign Banks -22.21 bln Public Sector Banks 41.74 bln Private Sector Banks -20.78 bln Mutual Funds -4.70 bln Others 8.81 bln Primary Dealers -2.86 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.32%, 2015 Interest Feb 05 91.50 (KERALA) SDL 07.95%, 2017 Interest Feb 05 79.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.95%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 596.25 (2 States) SDL 07.99%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 799.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.01%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 190.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.02%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 802.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 602.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) 364 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 05 60000.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 06 145000.00 SDL 07.24%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 236.74 (3 States) SDL 07.26%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 435.60 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.27%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 834.23 (2 States) SDL 07.29%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 364.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 246.81 (HARYANA) SDL 08.67%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 1127.10 (2 States) SDL 08.68%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 434.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.69%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 217.25 (BIHAR) SDL 08.71%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 217.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.72%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 1090.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 11.43% 2015 Interest Feb 07 4117.26 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES Bonds auction 130 billion rupees LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 12 bids for 37.05 billion rupees ($600.97 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 32.97 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.42 trillion rupees. ($1 = 61.8828 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)