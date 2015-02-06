GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares edged higher in early trade on Friday and oil prices continued to rebound, even as investors remained wary ahead of the key U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for January later in the session. * The euro on Friday held onto gains made during the latest swing back to optimism in the Greek debt saga, while the market awaited U.S. non-farm payrolls later in the day for further cues. * U.S. crude rose as much as $1 in early Asian trade on Friday, continuing a rebound from near six-year lows plumbed last week, but rising global inventories could cap gains. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday as traders pared bond holdings ahead of the January payrolls report, though market losses were limited due to tension between Greece and its euro zone partners in their debt negotiation. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,850.97 (down 0.11 pct) * NSE index 8,711.70 (down 0.14 pct) * Rupee 61.73/74 per dlr (61.75/76) * 10-year bond yield 7.70 pct (7.72 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.97 pct (6.99 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.67 pct (7.66 pct) * Call money 8.70/8.75 pct (6.90/7.00 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian PM Narendra Modi to meet economists at policy commission * Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Minister of State for Finance Jayant Sinha at event organised by Maharashtra Government. * India bank lending and foreign reserves data at 1130 GMT * Earnings: Tata Steel, Jet Airways India , Apollo Tyres, GAIL India, NMDC , IDBI Bank, Dena Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Balrampur Chini Mills, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Sun TV Network, Tata Chemicals, TV Today Network OVERNIGHT NEWS * Tata Motors Ltd, India's biggest automaker by revenue, posted a fall in quarterly profit, missing analyst estimates, due to losses in its domestic business, unfavourable foreign exchange rates and a dip in sales at its Jaguar Land Rover unit. * Reserve Bank of India said foreign investors can re-invest coupons of government bonds on the entire $30 billion limit, effective immediately. * Falling oil prices and rate cuts in Europe are giving emerging market central banks the green light to ease their own monetary policies but investors are fearful that political pressure may be prompting some shifts in stance. * Foreign investment banks are showing signs they will be more choosy about bidding for roles to help manage government share sales after India's largest ever equity offering of $3.6 billion left them splitting a fee of just one rupee. * Indian conglomerate Sahara Group said on Thursday that a letter intended to support a $2 billion transaction with a U.S.-based former broker was forged, dealing a major setback to the group's efforts to secure bail for its jailed boss, Subrata Roy. * Some Chinese companies face unusually tough security reviews in India and are further hampered by visa restrictions, Beijing's ambassador said, slowing the pace of investment despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise to roll out the red carpet. * HDFC Bank's $324 million share offering in India was more than 4 times oversubscribed, according to bankers and investors, a strong reception that is expected to encourage a rush of domestic equity sales from other companies. KEY DEALS * Indian state-run Hindustan Aeronautics IPO-HIAE.NS has won a 10.9 billion rupee ($177 million) deal to supply the Indian Air Force with 14 new turboprop Do-228 aircraft, the ministry of defence said on Thursday. * Ant Financial Services Group, an affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, has agreed to buy 25 percent of Indian payment services provider One97 Communications, tapping into the country's smartphone and online industry boom. * India's Bajaj Finance Ltd. plans to raise 2.50 billion rupees ($40.49 million) selling commercial papers maturing at the end of March, three merchant bankers said on Thursday. * State-owned Rural Electrification Corp has priced its new 10-year rupee-denominated bond offering to yield 8.27 percent. REC will raise 23.25 billion rupees ($376 million) from the issue, which has a base size of 5 billion rupees. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.13 62.07 62.01 62.00-03 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 5* -$4.44 mln Month-to-date** $733.95 mln Year-to-date** $2.84 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 5 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Feb. 5* -$7.45 mln Month-to-date $573.71 mln Year-to-date $4.49 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 5 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 5 Foreign Banks -21.52 bln Public Sector Banks 5.84 bln Private Sector Banks 5.79 bln Mutual Funds 8.95 bln Others 1.94 bln Primary Dealers -1.00 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 06 145000.00 SDL 07.24%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 236.74 (3 States) SDL 07.26%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 435.60 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.27%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 834.23 (2 States) SDL 07.29%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 364.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 246.81 (HARYANA) SDL 08.67%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 1127.10 (2 States) SDL 08.68%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 434.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.69%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 217.25 (BIHAR) SDL 08.71%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 217.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.72%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 1090.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 11.43% 2015 Interest Feb 07 4117.26 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES Bonds auction 130 billion rupees LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 10 bids for 24.64 billion rupees ($398.13 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 37.26 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.52 trillion rupees. ($1 = 61.7499 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)