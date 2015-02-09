GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares wobbled on Monday after dismal Chinese trade data eclipsed a strong U.S. jobs report, raising concerns about a deepening slowdown in the world's second-largest economy and sending the Australian dollar sliding. * The dollar held to a swathe of gains on Monday after robust U.S. jobs data helped rekindle views that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates as early as June. * Oil prices steadied on Monday as falling U.S. oil rig counts and conflict in producer Libya were balanced by a slump in Chinese imports, pointing to lower fuel demand in the world biggest energy consumer. * U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Friday, and the yield curve flattened after a report showed that U.S. job growth rose solidly in January and wages rebounded strongly, raising some bets that the Federal Reserve may act sooner to raise interest rates. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,717.91 (down 0.46 pct) * NSE index 8,661.05 (down 0.58 pct) * Rupee 61.6950/7050 per dlr (61.73/74) * 10-year bond yield 7.70 pct (7.70 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.92 pct (6.97 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.64 pct (7.67 pct) * Call money 7.90/7.95 pct (8.70/8.75 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India will release GDP data for the October-December quarter at 1200 GMT * Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to release a book "India - 2015 Reference Annual." * Earnings: Larsen & Toubro, DLF, Piramal Enterprises, Corporation Bank, Aptech, Electrosteel Castings, FirstSource Solutions, JK Tyre & Industries, Jaypee Infratech OVERNIGHT NEWS * Taken at face value India will post robust quarterly growth figures on Monday, but changes in the way Asia's third largest economy is measured has left analysts and the government's own chief economic advisor doubting how far the data can be trusted. * Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces his first state election defeat since sweeping to power last year, according to exit polls on Saturday which showed a resurgent anti-corruption party on track to win a majority in New Delhi's assembly. * A little known Mauritius-based hedge fund more than tripled its investors' cash in 2014 through bets on small and mid-cap stocks in India, becoming the top global performer in a year when its average peer produced single-digit returns. * India's Tata Steel Ltd posted a 69 percent drop in quarterly profit as a raw material shortage curtailed domestic production and a flood of cheap imports hurt profitability in its European and Indian operations. * India's Jet Airways Ltd on Friday reported its first operating profit since the last three months of 2012, after benefiting from a drop in fuel costs and a rise in revenue. * NMDC Ltd, India's biggest iron ore producer, said on Friday it had cut prices of the mineral by up to 11 percent for February, a welcome move for domestic steelmakers already pressured by a surge in steel imports. KEY DEALS * India's Axis Bank is to seek shareholders' approval to raise up to 150 billion rupees ($2.42 billion) by issuing long-term bonds or non-convertible debentures to select investors, it said in a filing to exchanges. ID:nL4N0VH056] * India will inject 69.90 billion rupees ($1.13 billion) into nine state-run banks including State Bank of India SBI.NS in the financial year 2015, the finance ministry said on Saturday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.10 62.35 61.97 62.32-35 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 6* -$15.63 mln Month-to-date** $761.53 mln Year-to-date** $2.87 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 6 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Feb. 6* $144.91 mln Month-to-date $688.63 mln Year-to-date $4.61 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 6 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 6 Foreign Banks 15.33 bln Public Sector Banks -24.17 bln Private Sector Banks 9.48 bln Mutual Funds 0.08 bln Others 3.27 bln Primary Dealers -4.01 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.68%, 2022 Interest Feb 09 108.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Feb 09 1520.75 (3 States) SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Feb 09 1088.75 (2 States) SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Feb 09 69.84 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Feb 09 333.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Feb 09 245.03 (HARYANA) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Feb 09 2809.80 (6 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Feb 09 580.45 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Feb 09 112.13 (NAGALAND) 10.03% 2019 Interest Feb 09 3009.00 SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 212.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 213.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 426.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 427.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 1498.00 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 429.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 9.18% FRB 2015 Interest Feb 10 2754.00 7.50% 2034 Interest Feb 10 22500.00 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES T-bills auction 140 billion rupees LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 41 bids for 133.61 billion rupees ($2.16 billion) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 60.90 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.42 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)