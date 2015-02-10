GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian equities slipped on Tuesday as nervousness over Greece potentially withdrawing from the euro and escalating conflict in Ukraine sapped risk appetite, while the dollar lost steam after its payrolls-inspired rally. * Commodity currencies held onto modest gains early on Tuesday, having risen broadly on a further rebound in oil prices and as the U.S. dollar faded somewhat after a payrolls-inspired rally ran out of steam. * Oil jumped for a third straight session on Monday as OPEC forecast greater demand for crude this year than previously thought and projected less supply from countries outside the producer group. * U.S. Treasury debt prices eased on Monday, leaving benchmark yields hovering near a one-month high as traders readied for $64 billion of Treasury debt auctions this week. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,227.39 (down 1.71 pct) * NSE index 8,526.35 (down 1.56 pct) * Rupee 62.1650/1750 per dlr (61.6950/7050) * 10-year bond yield 7.73 pct (7.70 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.94 pct (6.92 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.67 pct (7.64 pct) * Call money 7.05/7.10 pct (7.90/7.95 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India is expected to release trade data for January between Feb 9-16 * Counting of Delhi assembly election votes * ICICI Bank presser in Mumbai at 1130 IST * RCom-Facebook joint press conference at 1200 IST * India auto sales numbers at 1100 IST * Earnings: Jaiprakash Associates, United Bank of India, 3I Infotech, ABB, Abbott India, Aditya Birla Nuvo, Cadila Healthcare, Essar Oil, Hexaware Technologies, JK Paper, Motherson Sumi Systems, National Aluminium, Radico Khaitan, Zuari Global OVERNIGHT NEWS * Taken at face value, India on Monday became the fastest growing major economy in the world after its statisticians changed the way they measure Asia's third-largest economy and showed it clocked faster growth than China in the December quarter. * Indian industrial group Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) on Monday reported a smaller-than-expected rise in third-quarter profit and said a recovery in its domestic business was up to a year away, sending its shares around 7 percent lower. * India's central bank has ordered banks to tighten monitoring of export finance deals after investigators uncovered an invoicing scam they suspect is part of a multi-billion-dollar scheme to exploit Western financial sanctions against Iran. KEY DEALS * State-owned UCO Bank plans to raise 10 billion ($161 million) from an offering of senior bonds, for which bids are expected to be called within two weeks, according to sources aware of the issue. * GAIL likely to raise up to 10 billion rupees ($161.11 million) through bond issue next week, two merchant bankers said on Monday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.48 62.49 62.36 62.44-47 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 9* $106.21 mln Month-to-date** $754.86 mln Year-to-date** $2.86 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 9 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Feb. 9* -$42.30 mln Month-to-date $646.32 mln Year-to-date $4.57 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 9 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 9 Foreign Banks -17.11 bln Public Sector Banks 25.00 bln Private Sector Banks 5.75 bln Mutual Funds -11.55 bln Others 7.21 bln Primary Dealers -9.31 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 212.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 213.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 426.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 427.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 1498.00 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 429.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 9.18% FRB 2015 Interest Feb 10 2754.00 7.50% 2034 Interest Feb 10 22500.00 SDL 09.48%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 237.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.50%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 213.75 (2 States) SDL 09.51%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 475.50 (HARYANA) SDL 09.53%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 583.14 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.55%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 570.61 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.63%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 1624.00 (2 States) SDL 09.64%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 482.00 (BIHAR) SDL 09.67%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 338.45 (JHARKHAND) SDL 09.69%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 290.70 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.72%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 486.00 (WEST BENGAL) 10.47% 2015 Redemption Feb 12 39667.29 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 12 140510.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 12 38300.00 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES T-bills auction 140 billion rupees Bonds auction 130 billion rupees LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 55 bids for 212.95 billion rupees ($3.43 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 73.55 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.39 trillion rupees. 