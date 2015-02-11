GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stock markets were subdued on Wednesday while major currencies barely budged as looming euro zone meetings to discuss the Greek debt crisis overshadowed a firmer finish on Wall Street. * The dollar hovered at one-month highs versus the yen early on Wednesday, bolstered by gains in Treasury yields, while uncertainty over a new debt deal for Greece kept a cloud over the euro. * Crude oil prices fell for the first time in four sessions on Tuesday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned that ample supplies will raise global inventories before investment cuts begin to significantly dent production. * U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Tuesday, bumping benchmark 10-year yields above 2 percent for the first time in a month as investors positioned for a probable mid-2015 rate hike by the Federal Reserve and big government bond auctions. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,355.62 (up 0.45 pct) * NSE index 8,565.55 (up 0.46 pct) * Rupee 62.18/19 per dlr (62.1650/1750) * 10-year bond yield 7.73 pct (7.73 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.93 pct (6.94 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.65 pct (7.67 pct) * Call money 7.75/7.80 pct (7.05/7.10 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * Nasscom industry summit * US Treasury Secretary Jacob J. Lew on a two-day visit in India * Earnings: Astrazeneca Pharma India, Bata India, Bharat Petroleum Corp, Container Corp Of India, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals, Escorts, Godrej Industries, Hathway Cable & Datacom, India Cements, MMTC, Natco Pharma, NCC, Power Finance Corp, Power Grid Corp of India, Syndicate Bank, Voltas OVERNIGHT NEWS * An upstart anti-establishment party crushed India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in a Delhi state election on Tuesday, smashing an aura of invincibility built around Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he swept to power last year. * India plans to amend its arbitration law, setting time limits for courts and easing judicial rules to decide corporate disputes, as it seeks to attract more foreign investment, Law Minister Sadananda Gowda said on Tuesday. * Revisions to India's economic output data mean that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's upcoming budget should assume that the economy will grow by at least 8 percent in the 2015/16 fiscal year, a government source told Reuters on Tuesday. * Facebook has tied up with India's Reliance Communications to provide basic internet services on mobile phones for free, making India the first country in Asia to get Facebook's Internet.org service. * For Indian business, the government and the central bank, data revisions that have transformed the country's $2.1 trillion economy into one of the world's fastest growing are too good to be true. KEY DEALS * State-owned Canara Bank has fixed the annual coupon at 9.55 percent for its 15 billion rupees ($242 million) offering of Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 1 non-call 10-year perpetual bonds. * Three non-banking finance companies, Tata Motors Finance Ltd, Axis Finance Ltd, and Bajaj Finance Ltd, plan to sell commercial papers maturing at the end of March, three merchant bankers said today. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.39 62.70 62.47 62.67-69 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb.10* -$202.83 mln Month-to-date** $659.69 mln Year-to-date** $2.76 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb.10 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Feb.10* $5.31 mln Month-to-date $651.63 mln Year-to-date $4.57 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb.10 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb.10 Foreign Banks -14.09 bln Public Sector Banks 5.34 bln Private Sector Banks 10.28 bln Mutual Funds -3.15 bln Others 2.44 bln Primary Dealers -0.82 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 212.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.48%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 237.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.50%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 213.75 (2 States) SDL 09.51%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 475.50 (HARYANA) SDL 09.53%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 583.14 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.55%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 570.61 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.63%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 1624.00 (2 States) SDL 09.64%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 482.00 (BIHAR) SDL 09.67%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 338.45 (JHARKHAND) SDL 09.69%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 290.70 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.72%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 486.00 (WEST BENGAL) 10.47% 2015 Redemption Feb 12 39667.29 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 12 140510.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 12 38300.00 SDL 08.85%, 2016 Interest Feb 13 132.75 (HARYANA) SDL 09.02%, 2024 Interest Feb 13 992.20 (2 States) SDL 09.03%, 2024 Interest Feb 13 880.43 (3 States) SDL 09.05%, 2024 Interest Feb 13 90.50 (GOA) SDL 09.07%, 2024 Interest Feb 13 136.05 (HARYANA) SDL 09.11%, 2019 Interest Feb 13 136.65 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.60%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 67.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.65%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 482.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.71%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 873.90 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.82%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 245.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.87%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 246.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.89%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 247.25 (HARYANA) =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES T-bills auction 140 billion rupees Bonds auction 130 billion rupees LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 36 bids for 106.47 billion rupees ($1.72 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 73.05 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.38 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)