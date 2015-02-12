GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks and the euro fell on Thursday as markets erred on the side of caution over the ongoing Greek debt negotiations amid conflicting headlines on progress in the talks. * The euro took a dip early in Asia, buffeted by a barrage of conflicting headlines that left investors no clearer on whether Greece may yet secure a new debt agreement with its European lenders. * Oil prices fell as much as 3 percent on Wednesday after U.S. stockpiles hit record highs, and analysts and traders said the market could shed more of a two-week rebound that was spurred by expectations of lower output. * U.S. Treasury debt prices reversed early gains and turned lower on Wednesday after a news report that Greece had reached an agreement in principle with euro zone countries over its finances. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,533.97 (up 0.63 pct) * NSE index 8,627.40 (up 0.72 pct) * Rupee 62.25/26 per dlr (62.18/19) * 10-year bond yield 7.73 pct (7.73 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.94 pct (6.93 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.66 pct (7.65 pct) * Call money 8.70/8.75 pct (7.75/7.80 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * Monthly consumer price inflation data for January and Industrial output data for December at 1730 IST * Results: Oil and Natural Gas Corp, Coal India, Bank of India, Bajaj Electricals, Bajaj Hindusthan, Bharat Heavy Electricals, CESC, Cipla, Elder Pharmaceuticals, Future Retail, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, GMR Infrastructure, Hindalco Industries, Indiabulls Real Estates, Indraprastha Gas, JKumar Infraprojects, Jindal Stainless, Lanco Infratech, Max India, MRF, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, Reliance Capital, Shipping Corp of India, Tata Communications, United Breweries Holdings OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian inflation probably rose in January as the country shifted to a new base year for calculating prices, adding more weight for services like education and health, changes that may deter the central bank from cutting interest rates soon. * India's Supreme Court has asked conglomerate Sahara to submit a fresh plan for raising funds against its properties after the collapse of negotiations with a U.S.-based firm last week, an independent lawyer advising the court on the case said. * Officials at India's market regulator, which is seeking redress for millions of investors it says were burnt in conglomerate Sahara's illegal bond scheme, say the group may not wholly own some of the properties in India it listed as proof of its ability to repay the savers. * India, the world's second biggest sugar producer, is considering giving export incentives for 1.4 million tonnes raw sugar, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Wednesday, as mills started distress sale of the sweetener to pay cane farmers. * Two state-of-the-art public hospitals in New Delhi are barely operational years after they officially opened - not for lack of funding but because officials did not spend the millions of dollars allocated to treat heart and kidney patients. * Indian corn producers, after scoring virtually no major export deal for months, are counting on local chicken farms to absorb millions of tonnes of the grain as poultry output heads for yet another record year. KEY DEALS * Singapore's Sembcorp Industries Ltd said on Wednesday its unit Sembcorp Utilities will buy a 60 percent stake in Indian renewable energy firm Green Infra for about $170 million. * India's Bank of Baroda plans to raise 10 billion rupees ($160.13 million) selling certificates of deposits maturing in two months, three merchant bankers said. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.52 62.82 62.60 62.72-75 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb.11* -$59.64 mln Month-to-date** $514.03 mln Year-to-date** $2.62 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb.11 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Feb.11* $1.12 mln Month-to-date $652.75 mln Year-to-date $4.57 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb.11 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb.11 Foreign Banks -16.54 bln Public Sector Banks 12.96 bln Private Sector Banks 0.97 bln Mutual Funds -1.45 bln Others 2.64 bln Primary Dealers 1.42 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 09.48%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 237.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.50%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 213.75 (2 States) SDL 09.51%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 475.50 (HARYANA) SDL 09.53%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 583.14 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.55%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 570.61 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.63%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 1624.00 (2 States) SDL 09.64%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 482.00 (BIHAR) SDL 09.67%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 338.45 (JHARKHAND) SDL 09.69%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 290.70 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.72%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 486.00 (WEST BENGAL) 10.47% 2015 Redemption Feb 12 39667.29 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 12 140510.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 12 38300.00 SDL 08.85%, 2016 Interest Feb 13 132.75 (HARYANA) SDL 09.02%, 2024 Interest Feb 13 992.20 (2 States) SDL 09.03%, 2024 Interest Feb 13 880.43 (3 States) SDL 09.05%, 2024 Interest Feb 13 90.50 (GOA) SDL 09.07%, 2024 Interest Feb 13 136.05 (HARYANA) SDL 09.11%, 2019 Interest Feb 13 136.65 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.60%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 67.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.65%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 482.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.71%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 873.90 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.82%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 245.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.87%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 246.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.89%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 247.25 (HARYANA) =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES Bonds auction 130 billion rupees LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 31 bids for 86.65 billion rupees ($1.39 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI flat at 73.05 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.63 trillion rupees. 