GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares gained on Friday on news of a ceasefire accord in Ukraine, while Sweden's surprise move to cut its main rate into negative territory and hopes of a resolution between debt-strapped Greece and its creditors burnished risk appetite. * The dollar was on the defensive on Friday after soft U.S. economic data halted its surge against peers such as the yen and euro while the market awaited further developments in Greek debt negotiations. * Oil prices rallied sharply on Thursday after two days of losses as news of deeper industry spending cuts and a sinking U.S. dollar revived buying. * U.S. Treasury prices pulled back from overnight lows to stand little changed on Thursday as weaker-than-expected reports on retail sales and jobless claims inserted some caution into the economic backdrop and forecasting of U.S. monetary policy. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,805.10 (up 0.95 pct) * NSE index 8,711.55 (up 0.98 pct) * Rupee 62.3050/3150 per dlr (62.25/26) * 10-year bond yield 7.74 pct (7.73 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.98 pct (6.94 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.68 pct (7.66 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.10 pct (8.70/8.75 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India foreign reserves data * Earnings: State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Communications, Steel Authority of India, Suzlon Energy, Unitech, Bosch, Eicher Motors, Fortis Healthcare, Gujarat State Petronet, GVK Power & Infrastructure, Hindustan Petroleum, HT Media, IL&FS Transportation Networks, Indian Oil, Mphasis, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Nestle India, Oil India, Pipavav Defence & Offshore Engineering, Pratibha Industries, Punj Lloyd, Rural Electrification, SREI Infrastructure Finance OVERNIGHT NEWS * India has asked oil producers to provide 108.96 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) in subsidies to cover some of the losses of state retailers selling fuel at government-set low rates, a source familiar with the plan said on Thursday. * India's retail inflation accelerated in January after shifting to a new base year for calculating prices, but stayed well below the central bank's target, bolstering prospects for further interest rate cuts. * India's government will press ahead with reforms despite an election defeat in the capital for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday. * India and the United States vowed on Thursday to step up joint efforts to halt illicit money flows after revelations that Iranian oil export revenues had been siphoned out of an Indian bank in a suspected money-laundering scheme. * The United States will "push back very hard" against countries that target weaker exchange rates to gain an unfair trade advantage, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Thursday, driving home concerns he expressed to the Group of 20 this week. * Flipkart ( IPO-FLPK.N ) aims to double the total value of goods it sells to $8 billion this year, two people with knowledge of the plans said, as India's largest online marketplace seeks to widen the gap with rivals including Amazon.com's India unit. * Indian conglomerate Sahara said on Thursday it was taking legal action against U.S.-based Mirach Capital Group after the collapse of talks between the two, intended to raise funds to pay the $1.6 billion bail of Sahara's jailed boss Subrata Roy. KEY DEALS * Indian generic drugmaker Claris Lifesciences Ltd said it was not in talks to sell its stake in injectable drugs business, and has not considered such an action. * India's Oriental Bank of Commerce plans to raise 10 billion rupees selling certificates of deposits maturing in one year, four merchant bankers said on Thursday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.66 62.63 61.37 62.42-47 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb.12* -$65.20 mln Month-to-date** $454.06 mln Year-to-date** $2.56 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb.12 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Feb.12* -$4.81 mln Month-to-date $647.94 mln Year-to-date $4.57 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb.12 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb.12 Foreign Banks -24.31 bln Public Sector Banks 32.54 bln Private Sector Banks -7.64 bln Mutual Funds 1.31 bln Others 1.79 bln Primary Dealers -3.69 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.85%, 2016 Interest Feb 13 132.75 (HARYANA) SDL 09.02%, 2024 Interest Feb 13 992.20 (2 States) SDL 09.03%, 2024 Interest Feb 13 880.43 (3 States) SDL 09.05%, 2024 Interest Feb 13 90.50 (GOA) SDL 09.07%, 2024 Interest Feb 13 136.05 (HARYANA) SDL 09.11%, 2019 Interest Feb 13 136.65 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.60%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 67.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.65%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 482.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.71%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 873.90 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.82%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 245.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.87%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 246.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.89%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 247.25 (HARYANA) =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES Bonds auction 130 billion rupees LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 52 bids for 187.59 billion rupees ($3.01 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI flat at 73.05 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.41 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)