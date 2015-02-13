RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares gained on Friday on news of a ceasefire
accord in Ukraine, while Sweden's surprise move to cut its main
rate into negative territory and hopes of a resolution between
debt-strapped Greece and its creditors burnished risk appetite.
* The dollar was on the defensive on Friday after soft U.S.
economic data halted its surge against peers such as the yen and
euro while the market awaited further developments in Greek debt
negotiations.
* Oil prices rallied sharply on Thursday after two days of
losses as news of deeper industry spending cuts and a sinking
U.S. dollar revived buying.
* U.S. Treasury prices pulled back from overnight lows to
stand little changed on Thursday as weaker-than-expected reports
on retail sales and jobless claims inserted some caution into
the economic backdrop and forecasting of U.S. monetary policy.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 28,805.10 (up 0.95 pct)
* NSE index 8,711.55 (up 0.98 pct)
* Rupee 62.3050/3150 per dlr (62.25/26)
* 10-year bond yield 7.74 pct (7.73 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 6.98 pct (6.94 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.68 pct (7.66 pct)
* Call money 7.00/7.10 pct (8.70/8.75 pct)
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India foreign reserves data
* Earnings: State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra,
Reliance Communications, Steel Authority of India, Suzlon
Energy, Unitech, Bosch, Eicher Motors, Fortis Healthcare,
Gujarat State Petronet, GVK Power & Infrastructure, Hindustan
Petroleum, HT Media, IL&FS Transportation Networks, Indian Oil,
Mphasis, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Nestle India, Oil
India, Pipavav Defence & Offshore Engineering, Pratibha
Industries, Punj Lloyd, Rural Electrification, SREI
Infrastructure Finance
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India has asked oil producers to provide 108.96 billion
rupees ($1.8 billion) in subsidies to cover some of the losses
of state retailers selling fuel at government-set low rates, a
source familiar with the plan said on Thursday.
* India's retail inflation accelerated in January after
shifting to a new base year for calculating prices, but stayed
well below the central bank's target, bolstering prospects for
further interest rate cuts.
* India's government will press ahead with reforms despite
an election defeat in the capital for Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's ruling party, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on
Thursday.
* India and the United States vowed on Thursday to step up
joint efforts to halt illicit money flows after revelations that
Iranian oil export revenues had been siphoned out of an Indian
bank in a suspected money-laundering scheme.
* The United States will "push back very hard" against
countries that target weaker exchange rates to gain an unfair
trade advantage, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Thursday,
driving home concerns he expressed to the Group of 20 this week.
* Flipkart (IPO-FLPK.N) aims to double the total value of
goods it sells to $8 billion this year, two people with
knowledge of the plans said, as India's largest online
marketplace seeks to widen the gap with rivals including
Amazon.com's India unit.
* Indian conglomerate Sahara said on Thursday it was taking
legal action against U.S.-based Mirach Capital Group after the
collapse of talks between the two, intended to raise funds to
pay the $1.6 billion bail of Sahara's jailed boss Subrata Roy.
KEY DEALS
* Indian generic drugmaker Claris Lifesciences Ltd
said it was not in talks to sell its stake in injectable drugs
business, and has not considered such an action.
* India's Oriental Bank of Commerce plans to raise 10
billion rupees selling certificates of deposits maturing in one
year, four merchant bankers said on Thursday.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Open High Low Close Volume
62.66 62.63 61.37 62.42-47 NA
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Feb.12* -$65.20 mln
Month-to-date** $454.06 mln
Year-to-date** $2.56 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb.12
on NSDL's website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt
Feb.12* -$4.81 mln
Month-to-date $647.94 mln
Year-to-date $4.57 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb.12
on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Feb.12
Foreign Banks -24.31 bln
Public Sector Banks 32.54 bln
Private Sector Banks -7.64 bln
Mutual Funds 1.31 bln
Others 1.79 bln
Primary Dealers -3.69 bln
INFLOWS
===========================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
===========================================================
SDL 08.85%, 2016 Interest Feb 13 132.75
(HARYANA)
SDL 09.02%, 2024 Interest Feb 13 992.20
(2 States)
SDL 09.03%, 2024 Interest Feb 13 880.43
(3 States)
SDL 09.05%, 2024 Interest Feb 13 90.50
(GOA)
SDL 09.07%, 2024 Interest Feb 13 136.05
(HARYANA)
SDL 09.11%, 2019 Interest Feb 13 136.65
(PUNJAB)
SDL 09.60%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 67.63
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 09.65%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 482.50
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 09.71%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 873.90
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 09.82%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 245.50
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 09.87%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 246.75
(PUNJAB)
SDL 09.89%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 247.25
(HARYANA)
===========================================================
For the monthly inflows see:
===========================================================
ISSUANCES
Bonds auction 130 billion rupees
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all
52 bids for 187.59 billion rupees ($3.01 billion) at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI flat at 73.05 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.41 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
