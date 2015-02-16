GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Japanese shares touched an eight-year high on Monday following a record close on Wall Street, with investors cautiously optimistic the European Union would make progress this week on a debt deal with Greece. * Sterling scaled a six-week peak early on Monday following recent hawkish-sounding comments from the Bank of England, while the other major currencies were subdued in a holiday-riddled week. * Oil prices were steady on Monday, with traders saying the recent upward momentum was continuing as Japan emerged from recession and after U.S. oil drilling fell. * U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday on optimism that Greek and European negotiators will reach a deal over the terms of Greece's bailout, and after better-than-expected growth in Germany's economy reduced demand for safe haven debt. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 29,094.93 (up 1.01 pct) * NSE index 8,805.50 (up 1.08 pct) * Rupee 62.1950/2050 per dlr (62.3050/3150) * 10-year bond yield 7.70 pct (7.74 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.90 pct (6.98 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.62 pct (7.68 pct) * Call money 6.80/6.90 pct (7.00/7.10 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India will release wholesale price inflation data for January at around 1200 IST * Sri Lankan President Sirisena on a four-day visit to India * India renewable investment summit OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's trade deficit narrowed to an 11-month low in January, helped by a plunge in global oil prices, bolstering the outlook for its current account balance as well as the rupee. * India will struggle to hit its "hugely ambitious" renewable energy target if it fails to make more land available for plants and ensure utilities have the means to buy in clean energy, the head of U.S.-based First Solar said on Sunday. * Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, India's largest drugmaker, said on Saturday third-quarter net profit fell unexpectedly due to a decline in sales in the United States and costs from resolving regulatory issues at a manufacturing plant. * India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp's net profit halved in the third quarter, its second successive quarterly profit drop, hurt by the continuing decline in crude prices which impacted the state explorer's sales. * India's HDFC Bank Ltd said on Saturday its quarterly net profit grew by a fifth, helped by a surge in corporate and retail credit demand amid hopes of a pick-up in Asia's third-largest economy. * General Electric Co will use its new manufacturing facility in India, which was formally inaugurated on Saturday, as an export hub, with plans to send half of its output to the conglomerate's global factories. * U.S.-based SunEdison and First Solar on Sunday committed to build more than 20,000 megawatts of clean energy capacity in India by 2022, a boost for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to meet ambitious renewable targets. * India's Reliance Infrastructure Ltd said its quarterly profit for the October-December period was up 0.4 percent to 4.5 billion rupees. KEY DEALS * The founder of India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc , Dilip Sanghvi, has agreed to buy a 23 percent stake in Indian wind turbine maker Suzlon Energy Ltd SUZL.NS for about $290 million, the company said late on Friday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.48 62.53 62.40 62.40-43 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb.13* $62.74 mln Month-to-date** $409.41 mln Year-to-date** $2.51 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb.13 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Feb.13* $124.28 mln Month-to-date $772.22 mln Year-to-date $4.69 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb.13 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb.13 Foreign Banks 37.42 bln Public Sector Banks -98.42 bln Private Sector Banks 39.83 bln Mutual Funds 19.81 bln Others 5.43 bln Primary Dealers -4.08 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Feb 16 633.44 (KERALA) SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Feb 16 342.80 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Feb 16 513.51 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.20% 2022 Interest Feb 16 23629.26 8.24% 2027 Interest Feb 16 38476.08 8.28% 2032 Interest Feb 16 37544.46 SDL 07.40%, 2019 Interest Feb 18 74.00 (2 States) SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest Feb 18 148.80 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest Feb 18 1773.93 (5 States) SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Feb 18 1125.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.93%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 87.23 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.96%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 597.00 (2 States) SDL 07.98%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 319.20 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.00%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 1346.83 (4 States) SDL 08.01%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 600.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.02%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 156.10 (4 States) SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Feb 18 124.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Feb 18 256.56 (3 States) SDL 08.36%, 2017 Interest Feb 18 146.30 (KERALA) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Feb 18 460.64 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Feb 18 315.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2021 Interest Feb 18 127.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Feb 18 1881.02 (4 States) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Feb 18 868.19 (4 States) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Feb 18 320.63 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.90%, 2017 Interest Feb 18 165.48 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 7.02% 2016 Interest Feb 18 21060.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 18 130031.40 364 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 18 60000.00 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 28 bids for 90.16 billion rupees ($1.45 billion) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 72.26 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.43 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)