GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian equities tracked a mild bounce on Wall Street to edge higher on Wednesday, although caution over talks later in the day in the ongoing Greek debt saga limited gains. * The euro held firm in early Asian trade on Wednesday, as investors stuck to hopes that Greece will find common ground with its euro zone partners and avoid a chaotic exit from the currency union. * Oil closed up after a weak start on Tuesday, with Brent crude rising to a 2015 high of $63 a barrel as short-covering returned to a market depressed earlier by worries about euro zone stability. * U.S. Treasury debt yields rose across the board on Tuesday on growing expectations the Federal Reserve could change the language in its next monetary policy statement to flag a possible rate increase as early as June. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 29,135.88 (up 0.14 pct) * NSE index 8,809.35 (up 0.04 pct) * Rupee 62.1550/1650 per dlr (62.1950/2050) * 10-year bond yield 7.71 pct (7.70 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.95 pct (6.90 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.65 pct (7.62 pct) * Call money 7.70/7.75 pct (6.80/6.90 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * Bi-weekly Money supply data at 1700 IST * Aero India 3-day conference begins in Bengaluru OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's Reliance Industries and seven other firms including top mobile phone operator Bharti Airtel have applied to participate in next month's auction for mobile phone airwaves, several people directly involved in the process said. * Earnings of India's largest companies fell more than expected in the latest quarter, adding to scepticism over a stock market rally that started in early 2014 and official figures showing the country's economic growth outpaced China's. * Foreign private banks are bulking up in India once again after downsizing in the past few years, anticipating new opportunities to advise Indian millionaires eager to cash in on an Internet start-up boom and on signs of an economic revival. * India's Tata Motors said on Tuesday it sold 80,499 vehicles in January 2015 on a wholesale basis, unchanged on the same period a year ago. * The jailed boss of Indian conglomerate Sahara has asked a court for more time to work out a deal to raise funds against properties and get bail, three lawyers involved in the case said, after talks with a U.S.-based firm collapsed this month. * Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed on Tuesday to protect all religious groups, an apparent response to a series of attacks on Christian institutions in New Delhi fuelling concerns that minorities are being targeted by Hindu zealots. KEY DEALS * State-owned Dena Bank has called for bids again for its debut 10 billion rupees ($160 million) offering of Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 1 non-call 10-year perpetual bonds. * State-owned Gas Authority of India (Gail), has priced its 5 billion ($80 million) offering of up to 10-year bonds to yield 8.30 percent. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.51 62.50 62.43 62.44-47 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb.16* -$29.41 mln Month-to-date** $470.30 mln Year-to-date** $2.57 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb.16 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Feb.16* $286.24 mln Month-to-date $1.06 mln Year-to-date $4.98 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb.16 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb.16 Foreign Banks 3.63 bln Public Sector Banks 5.59 bln Private Sector Banks -3.43 bln Mutual Funds -0.80 bln Others 3.78 bln Primary Dealers -8.77 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.40%, 2019 Interest Feb 18 74.00 (2 States) SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest Feb 18 148.80 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest Feb 18 1773.93 (5 States) SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Feb 18 1125.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.93%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 87.23 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.96%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 597.00 (2 States) SDL 07.98%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 319.20 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.00%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 1346.83 (4 States) SDL 08.01%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 600.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.02%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 156.10 (4 States) SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Feb 18 124.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Feb 18 256.56 (3 States) SDL 08.36%, 2017 Interest Feb 18 146.30 (KERALA) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Feb 18 460.64 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Feb 18 315.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2021 Interest Feb 18 127.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Feb 18 1881.02 (4 States) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Feb 18 868.19 (4 States) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Feb 18 320.63 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.90%, 2017 Interest Feb 18 165.48 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 7.02% 2016 Interest Feb 18 21060.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 18 130031.40 364 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 18 60000.00 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 51 bids for 188.01 billion rupees ($3.02 billion) at its two-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI flat at 71.85 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.37 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)