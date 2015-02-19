GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The U.S. dollar was nursing losses in Asia on Thursday while bonds held hefty gains as investors scaled back expectations on how fast, and how far, the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates in coming months and years. * The dollar was on the defensive against the yen and euro on Thursday, paring gains after minutes of January's Federal Reserve policy meeting showed officials were concerned about hiking interest rates too soon. * The comeback rally in oil paused on Wednesday, with crude prices falling 5 percent or more after traders and investors were overwhelmed by the latest estimates for U.S. supply builds that came in nearly five times above market expectations. * U.S. Treasury debt prices jumped on Wednesday, bumping yields from recent peaks on diminished expectations Federal Reserve policymakers are readying an interest rate increase possibly as early as June. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 29,320.26 (up 0.63 pct) * NSE index 8,869.10 (up 0.68 pct) * Rupee 62.34/35 per dlr (62.1550/1650) * 10-year bond yield 7.71 pct (7.71 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.93 pct (6.95 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.65 pct (7.65 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.05 pct (7.70/7.75 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India's debt and currency markets are closed on Thursday for a local holiday. However, stock markets remain open for trading. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's government has cleared a $8 billion plan to build the country's most advanced warships, defence sources said, just months after ordering new submarines to close the gap with the Chinese navy in the Indian Ocean. * Indian corporate bond issuance this year looks set to surpass 2013 and 2014 as expensive bank loans force companies seeking funding to try their luck in capital markets. So far, they haven't been disappointed. * S&P BSE Indices, the index provider for India's BSE Ltd, said on Wednesday that it would allow the inclusion of differential voting rights shares (DVRs) in the main benchmark indices. * India's air force risks a major capability gap opening up with China and Pakistan without new western warplanes or if local defence contractors can't produce what the military needs in a timely manner. * Federal authorities in San Francisco are probing U.S.-based Mirach Capital Group, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters, amid allegations that the group gave a forged bank letter to Indian conglomerate Sahara as part of financing negotiations. * A New Orleans jury on Wednesday awarded $14 million to five Indian men who were lured to the United States and forced to work under inhumane conditions after Hurricane Katrina by a U.S. ship repair firm and its codefendants. KEY DEALS * State-owned UCO Bank is planning to raise up to 15 billion rupees ($241 million) from an offering of senior bonds next week. Separately, state-owned Rural Electrification Corp is planning a 10-year bond offering. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.58 62.65 62.57 62.41-46 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb.18* $350.92 mln Month-to-date** $469.99 mln Year-to-date** $2.57 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb.18 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Feb.18* -$140.18 mln Month-to-date $918.28 mln Year-to-date $4.84 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb.18 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb.18 Foreign Banks -3.71 bln Public Sector Banks -1.01 bln Private Sector Banks -7.55 bln Mutual Funds 7.05 bln Others 1.90 bln Primary Dealers 3.32 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.59%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 214.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 215.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 2001.99 (4 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 432.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 433.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 05.85%, 2015 Redemption Feb 21 41537.40 (17 States) =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 58 bids for 206.46 billion rupees ($3.32 billion) at its two-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises at 72.45 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.41 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)