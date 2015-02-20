GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Japanese stocks rose to a fresh 15-year high on Friday and
the dollar was on the front foot again on upbeat U.S. data, but
continuing uncertainty over the Greek debt negotiations weighed
on the euro.
* The dollar held firm on Friday after upbeat U.S. jobless
claims data yanked back market views in favour of an earlier
rate hike by the Federal Reserve, while the euro stayed under
pressure ahead of a crunch meeting on Greece's bailout
programme.
* Oil prices fell for a second day on Thursday, after the
U.S. government reported another record high in crude
inventories, but prices bounced sharply off session lows on
relief the builds were less than an industry group had
estimated.
* U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Thursday after
better-than-expected weekly jobless figures shifted sentiment in
favour of a start to Fed interest-rate increases sooner than
later.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 29,462.27 (up 0.48 pct)
* NSE index 8,895.30 (up 0.30 pct)
* Rupee closed (62.34/35)
* 10-year bond yield closed (7.71 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate closed (6.93 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate closed (7.65 pct)
* Call money closed (7.00/7.05 pct)
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India cbank chief Rajan in Goa, to deliver a talk at a
government organised event
* India bank lending and foreign reserves data
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India will give its cash-strapped sugar mills an incentive
to produce and export raw sugar, a senior government official
said on Thursday, to help cut stocks after five straight years
of surplus output.
* Gold imports to top consumer India are set to jump in
coming months after the central bank eased gold import curbs,
ahead of an expected cut in import duty in next week's federal
budget.
* Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan cautioned
"large rich countries" against turning their back on
globalisation, while saying he was keen for India to start
"setting the agenda" in policy debates with other countries.
* The Reserve Bank of India is getting tougher on extending
unlimited credit to the country's banks to try to ensure they
push interest rate cuts through the financial system and to stop
them from making what one official called a "mockery" of its
operations.
* Police have arrested five people on charges of stealing
official documents from India's petroleum and natural gas
ministry and selling them to energy consultants and companies,
the Delhi Police said on Thursday.
* European defence firms, aiming to catch up with U.S. and
Russian rivals that dominate the sector in India, are pursuing
supply deals by agreeing to more generous technology transfer
and local manufacturing terms.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click
Open High Low Close Volume
62.45 62.51 62.48 62.50-53 NA
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Feb.19* $247.42 mln
Month-to-date** $469.99 mln
Year-to-date** $2.57 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb.18
on NSDL's website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt
Feb.18* -$140.18 mln
Month-to-date $918.28 mln
Year-to-date $4.84 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb.18
on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Feb.18
Foreign Banks -3.71 bln
Public Sector Banks -1.01 bln
Private Sector Banks -7.55 bln
Mutual Funds 7.05 bln
Others 1.90 bln
Primary Dealers 3.32 bln
INFLOWS
===========================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
===========================================================
SDL 08.59%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 214.75
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 215.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 2001.99
(4 States)
SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 432.00
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 433.00
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 05.85%, 2015 Redemption Feb 21 41537.40
(17 States)
===========================================================
For the monthly inflows see:
===========================================================
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 58 bids for 206.46 billion rupees ($3.32 billion) at its
two-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into
the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises at 72.45 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.41 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)