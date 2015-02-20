GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Japanese stocks rose to a fresh 15-year high on Friday and the dollar was on the front foot again on upbeat U.S. data, but continuing uncertainty over the Greek debt negotiations weighed on the euro. * The dollar held firm on Friday after upbeat U.S. jobless claims data yanked back market views in favour of an earlier rate hike by the Federal Reserve, while the euro stayed under pressure ahead of a crunch meeting on Greece's bailout programme. * Oil prices fell for a second day on Thursday, after the U.S. government reported another record high in crude inventories, but prices bounced sharply off session lows on relief the builds were less than an industry group had estimated. * U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Thursday after better-than-expected weekly jobless figures shifted sentiment in favour of a start to Fed interest-rate increases sooner than later. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 29,462.27 (up 0.48 pct) * NSE index 8,895.30 (up 0.30 pct) * Rupee closed (62.34/35) * 10-year bond yield closed (7.71 pct) * 5-year OIS rate closed (6.93 pct) * 1-year OIS rate closed (7.65 pct) * Call money closed (7.00/7.05 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India cbank chief Rajan in Goa, to deliver a talk at a government organised event * India bank lending and foreign reserves data OVERNIGHT NEWS * India will give its cash-strapped sugar mills an incentive to produce and export raw sugar, a senior government official said on Thursday, to help cut stocks after five straight years of surplus output. * Gold imports to top consumer India are set to jump in coming months after the central bank eased gold import curbs, ahead of an expected cut in import duty in next week's federal budget. * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan cautioned "large rich countries" against turning their back on globalisation, while saying he was keen for India to start "setting the agenda" in policy debates with other countries. * The Reserve Bank of India is getting tougher on extending unlimited credit to the country's banks to try to ensure they push interest rate cuts through the financial system and to stop them from making what one official called a "mockery" of its operations. * Police have arrested five people on charges of stealing official documents from India's petroleum and natural gas ministry and selling them to energy consultants and companies, the Delhi Police said on Thursday. * European defence firms, aiming to catch up with U.S. and Russian rivals that dominate the sector in India, are pursuing supply deals by agreeing to more generous technology transfer and local manufacturing terms. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.45 62.51 62.48 62.50-53 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb.19* $247.42 mln Month-to-date** $469.99 mln Year-to-date** $2.57 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb.18 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Feb.18* -$140.18 mln Month-to-date $918.28 mln Year-to-date $4.84 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb.18 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb.18 Foreign Banks -3.71 bln Public Sector Banks -1.01 bln Private Sector Banks -7.55 bln Mutual Funds 7.05 bln Others 1.90 bln Primary Dealers 3.32 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.59%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 214.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 215.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 2001.99 (4 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 432.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 433.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 05.85%, 2015 Redemption Feb 21 41537.40 (17 States) =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 58 bids for 206.46 billion rupees ($3.32 billion) at its two-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises at 72.45 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.41 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)