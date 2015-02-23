GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Stock markets and the euro started the week on a cautious note on Monday as a Greek debt deal struck last week remained in the balance until Athens drew up a list of reforms to satisfy its creditors. * The euro held steady on Monday, rising initially in relief following a conditional loan extension deal for Greece, but losing steam as caution towards the debt saga persisted. * Oil prices edged up after early falls on Monday as parts of Asia returned from the Lunar New Year holiday, with Brent futures moving further away from $60 a barrel and U.S. contracts moving towards $51. * U.S. Treasury debt prices fell in seesaw trade on Friday, with benchmark 10-year yields rising for a third straight week, as investors shifted away from safe-haven assets after euro zone negotiators agreed to extend Greece's bailout. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 29,231.41 (down 0.78 pct) * NSE index 8,833.60 (down 0.69 pct) * Rupee 62.22/23 per dollar (62.34/35) * 10-year bond yield 7.69 pct (7.71 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.90 pct (6.93 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.61 pct (7.65 pct) * Call money 6.80/6.85 pct (7.00/7.05 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank on Friday eased lending regulations governing the country's shadow banking industry, removing investor limits and the need for collateral guarantees on standard debt transactions. * India's share markets will open for regular trading hours on Saturday, Feb. 28, when the government is due to unveil a much-anticipated budget for the fiscal year starting in April, the country's two main exchanges said on Friday. * India must strengthen its government and regulatory capabilities but must also resist bringing in "layers and layers of checks and balances" that hinder the state's normal functions, Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Friday. KEY DEALS * India's antitrust regulator has approved Kotak Mahindra Bank's record $2.4 billion purchase of ING Vysya , it said in an order published on Friday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.56 62.60 62.46 62.43-46 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 20* -$14.31 mln Month-to-date** $1.11 bln Year-to-date** $3.21 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 20 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 20 Foreign Banks 12.18 bln Public Sector Banks -39.97 bln Private Sector Banks 5.83 bln Mutual Funds 4.10 bln Others -1.63 bln Primary Dealers 19.49 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.10%, 2017 Interest Feb 23 19.04 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.17%, 2017 Interest Feb 23 153.19 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.19%, 2017 Interest Feb 23 327.60 (2 States) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Feb 23 230.65 (2 States) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Feb 23 682.34 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.74%, 2016 Interest Feb 23 786.60 (2 States) SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Feb 23 218.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Feb 23 1050.00 (2 States) SDL 08.76%, 2022 Interest Feb 23 1533.00 (2 States) SDL 08.79%, 2022 Interest Feb 23 190.30 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Feb 23 616.00 (2 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Feb 23 197.58 (HARYANA) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Feb 23 400.50 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Feb 23 534.60 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Feb 23 401.40 (2 States) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Feb 23 85.03 (3 States) SDL 08.96%, 2022 Interest Feb 23 672.00 (WEST BENGAL) =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 51 bids for 192.94 billion rupees ($3.10 billion) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 72.45 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.51 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)