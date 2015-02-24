GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Caution gripped Asian markets on Tuesday as investors fretted over what Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen might say later in the day on the likely lift-off date for U.S. policy tightening. * The dollar was steady against the yen on Tuesday, with the market wary of taking too many bets on the currency ahead of congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. * Brent edged above $59 a barrel on Tuesday after a 2-percent slide the session before, buoyed by cautious optimism on the outlook for the global economy. * U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday, recouping some recent losses on anticipation that Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen could take a dovish tone on monetary policy this week, while weaker U.S. economic data also boosted safe-haven debt. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,975.11 (down 0.88 pct) * NSE index 8,754.95 (down 0.89 pct) * Rupee 62.32/33 per dollar (62.22/23) * 10-year bond yield 7.70 pct (7.69 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.91 pct (6.90 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.63 pct (7.61 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (6.80/6.85 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Indian government bought back 88 billion rupees ($1.42 billion) of bonds maturing in the fiscal years 2015/16 and 2016/17 and sold an equivalent amount of bonds maturing in 2026/27, 2030/31, the central bank said in a release on Monday. KEY DEALS * India's Housing Development Finance Corp priced a 7.5 billion rupees ($120.5 million) offering of 10-year bonds to yield 8.45 percent. HDFC Bank arranged the sale. On Friday, HDFC had priced a 3-year 2-month bond of a minimum 2 billion rupees to yield 8.70 percent. (IFR) * State-owned Power Finance Corp raised 44.40 billion rupees ($714 million) from the sale of 5-year bonds yielding 8.36 percent. Bids for the offering were invited on Monday and a total of 20 arrangers took part in the deal. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.58 62.59 62.45 62.45-46 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 23* $96.77 mln Month-to-date** $1.11 bln Year-to-date** $3.22 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 23 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Debt Feb. 23* $123.15 mln Month-to-date $1.07 bln Year-to-date $4.99 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 23 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 23 Foreign Banks 4.20 bln Public Sector Banks -2.00 bln Private Sector Banks -2.25 bln Mutual Funds 2.25 bln Others 3.77 bln Primary Dealers -5.97 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.17%, 2017 Interest Feb 24 1086.69 (16 States) SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Feb 24 848.00 (2 States) SDL 08.49%, 2020 Interest Feb 24 187.74 (3 States) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Feb 24 404.00 (ASSAM) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Feb 24 232.96 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Feb 24 751.63 (3 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Feb 24 1075.00 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Feb 24 473.55 (2 States) SDL 06.20%, 2015 Interest Feb 25 2479.54 (28 States) SDL 08.12%, 2018 Interest Feb 25 423.23 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2018 Interest Feb 25 407.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest Feb 25 806.92 (3 States) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Feb 25 1171.79 (3 States) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Feb 25 422.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2018 Interest Feb 25 413.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 56 bids for 201.32 billion rupees ($3.24 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 71.96 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.62 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)